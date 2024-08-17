5 Ways You Can Use The Leftover Oil From Canned Tuna

The first step for most people when crafting a dish using canned tuna is to thoroughly drain the fish. That's all well and good if you're using tuna packed in water, but pouring oil from canned tuna down the sink is a waste of a very valuable ingredient. Canned tuna can be packed in many varieties of oil, including olive, vegetable, and soy oil, which means you can use it in pretty much any application you would use any other cooking oil. The difference is that the oil from canned tuna has the benefit of being infused with delicious, savory seafood flavor — and sometimes other ingredients, including chile peppers and citrus fruits. (Smoking the fish is another way to imbue the oil with intense flavor.)

If you want to start cooking with tuna oil, first grab an airtight container to keep it in, like a glass jar or squeeze bottle. Then, once you have a bit of oil left over from a tuna can, use cheesecloth or a fine mesh sieve to remove any impurities. There isn't a ton of oil in each can, but a little goes a long way. Still, if you're the kind of home cook who likes to make tuna salad in bulk, you should collect a decent amount in no time.