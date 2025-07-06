What Happened To Costco's Food Court Cheeseburger?

Have you ever developed a codependency on your favorite menu item, only for it to disappear without so much as a goodbye? It's a universal plight, that's for sure, and if we're talking about Costco food court items, the organic cheeseburger is now just a fleeting memory. The chain roughly explained that the sandwich got the chop because it was just a test item — and left it at that. We're guessing it might be due to budget constraints, difficulty in upkeep, or perhaps it never reached the numbers that they were expecting. Gone even quicker than you could say bon voyage (if it takes you three years to say it), it's truly unfortunate that an affordable $5 cheeseburger had to depart, while Costco food items you're better off skipping continue to take up space.

To make things even sadder, the ⅓-pound patty fiesta was made up of all the good things: Lettuce, cheese, and tomato, drizzled with the sharp tang of Thousand Island sauce. A lot of people would tell you that it's reminiscent of Shake Shack's burgers — and though they're similar at face value, yes, that might be where the similarities end. But onto some lighter news for those who are still nursing their broken heart over the loss of Costco's cheeseburger: The food court menu is still brimming with mouthwatering options, so a snack run is basically written in the stars.