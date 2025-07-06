What Happened To Costco's Food Court Cheeseburger?
Have you ever developed a codependency on your favorite menu item, only for it to disappear without so much as a goodbye? It's a universal plight, that's for sure, and if we're talking about Costco food court items, the organic cheeseburger is now just a fleeting memory. The chain roughly explained that the sandwich got the chop because it was just a test item — and left it at that. We're guessing it might be due to budget constraints, difficulty in upkeep, or perhaps it never reached the numbers that they were expecting. Gone even quicker than you could say bon voyage (if it takes you three years to say it), it's truly unfortunate that an affordable $5 cheeseburger had to depart, while Costco food items you're better off skipping continue to take up space.
To make things even sadder, the ⅓-pound patty fiesta was made up of all the good things: Lettuce, cheese, and tomato, drizzled with the sharp tang of Thousand Island sauce. A lot of people would tell you that it's reminiscent of Shake Shack's burgers — and though they're similar at face value, yes, that might be where the similarities end. But onto some lighter news for those who are still nursing their broken heart over the loss of Costco's cheeseburger: The food court menu is still brimming with mouthwatering options, so a snack run is basically written in the stars.
The hunt for the new crowd-favorite food continues
While it's no organic cheeseburger, the chicken and bacon sandwich might be up your alley if you want a comforting and meaty bite. It's an elusive option, though, since Costco tends to change up its sandwiches every now and then. Sometimes it's dressed as roast beef and turkey, while in other locations, it's roasted chicken breast. Meanwhile, a noteworthy, affordable, and (most importantly) unchangeable option is the hot dog and drink combination — perfect for a quick bite in the middle of your errand day. Having been on the menu since the '80s, it wouldn't be surprising if there were a couple of true-blue aficionados out there. At least you can be more assured about having it as your top pick, as we doubt Costco is thinking of switching up the hot dogs (though they've changed the soda to Coke).
The pizza is also an appealing choice if you want a feast, but did you know you can up the ante by making your own flavor? The DIY BBQ chicken pizza might be a hassle to make yourself, but it's worth it. In fact, we believe Costco should add it to its food court menu. And while we're at it, it wouldn't hurt if the organic cheeseburger made another appearance in the future.