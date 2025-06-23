It Might Be A Hassle To DIY A BBQ Chicken Pizza At The Costco Food Court, But It's Totally Worth It

Whether it's a trip down memory lane with comforting classics, such as hot dogs, or a jetsetter's dream with poutine and bánh mì, the world — or the Costco food court in this case — is your oyster. But let's focus on one particular crowd favorite: cheese pizza. For $2 per mouthwatering piece, it rivals big leagues such as Domino's. While it's good enough on its own, that doesn't mean we can't get a little creative with a delicious makeover (even if it requires a bit more effort).

Some folks on the internet, including @callmebelly on TikTok, have been ordering themselves a slice after buying a fresh Costco rotisserie chicken. This is where things get messy: They pick the meat off the bones, mix it with barbecue sauce, and place a generous serving onto the pizza before a chaotic drizzle of barbecue sauce on top finishes it. This creates a monstrous barbecue chicken pizza flavor bomb with a variety of comforting elements, including tang, smokiness, and, of course, cheese.

Is it worth a try? If you like the allure of customizing your own meal, definitely. Here's a tip: Going all out with the sauce might take too much attention away from the cheesy goodness, so add just a touch and see where it goes. Also, it's best to prepare it at home; you can pop it in the air fryer or heat it in the skillet to experience the freshness of flavors with a crispy character.