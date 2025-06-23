It Might Be A Hassle To DIY A BBQ Chicken Pizza At The Costco Food Court, But It's Totally Worth It
Whether it's a trip down memory lane with comforting classics, such as hot dogs, or a jetsetter's dream with poutine and bánh mì, the world — or the Costco food court in this case — is your oyster. But let's focus on one particular crowd favorite: cheese pizza. For $2 per mouthwatering piece, it rivals big leagues such as Domino's. While it's good enough on its own, that doesn't mean we can't get a little creative with a delicious makeover (even if it requires a bit more effort).
Some folks on the internet, including @callmebelly on TikTok, have been ordering themselves a slice after buying a fresh Costco rotisserie chicken. This is where things get messy: They pick the meat off the bones, mix it with barbecue sauce, and place a generous serving onto the pizza before a chaotic drizzle of barbecue sauce on top finishes it. This creates a monstrous barbecue chicken pizza flavor bomb with a variety of comforting elements, including tang, smokiness, and, of course, cheese.
@callmebelly
I'm a genius for this 🍕 #bbq #pizza #costco #bbqchicken #costcofood
Is it worth a try? If you like the allure of customizing your own meal, definitely. Here's a tip: Going all out with the sauce might take too much attention away from the cheesy goodness, so add just a touch and see where it goes. Also, it's best to prepare it at home; you can pop it in the air fryer or heat it in the skillet to experience the freshness of flavors with a crispy character.
Turn the classic Costco slice into a flavor bomb
Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce is the one to have on hand if you want a classic flavor. Otherwise, kick back with Bachan's barbecue sauce for a touch of sweetness and umami. But you don't have to stop there; there are many condiments to explore at Costco. You can layer more of them for a jam-packed pizza adventure, all without ruining what you already have.
You can dab a bit of hot sauce for a flavor that comes with a bite. Alternatively, crown it with a fiery kick of crushed red pepper flakes to give the beloved cheese pizza an entirely new look. A dollop of American or Japanese Kewpie mayonnaise (it's thicker and more flavorful than traditional mayonnaise) wouldn't hurt either. Along with a smoky sauce, it's one of the ingredients slathered on okonomiyaki — often called Japanese pizza — so it's not an unusual concept. Don't think we've forgotten you, cheese fiends. After layering your slice with all the good stuff, go all in with cheddar cheese curds and a generous sprinkle of shredded mozzarella for a cheese fiesta.