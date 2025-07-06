The Cruise Buffet Tip That Gets You Fresh Food Without A Dining Room Wait

Every cruise fan has their own reasons for loving this popular form of travel, from visiting bucket list destinations to meeting new people from around the world. But one thing most of them can agree on is the food. Cruise ships are known for giving passengers more food than they know what to do with, offering every imaginable cuisine and things like pizza and soft-serve ice cream at all hours of the day and night (soft-serve didn't just transform fast food desserts — it has become a cruise ship cult favorite). And you've got plenty of options, like fine dining with elegance and sophistication in an otherwise laid-back atmosphere (usually at an additional cost), or the main dining room for a sit-down experience without the upcharge.

However, not everyone wants to get dressed up and sit through a multi-course meal when they are on a cruise. There is simply too much else to do on board, even if you plan to spend your day lounging by the pool! That's where the buffet comes in. But you've undoubtedly heard the warnings about dining at the buffet: the food is made in mass quantities, sits around for an untold length of time, and everyone walking by can pick through it. Luckily, that's where the made-to-order stations come in. It's an easy way to hack the all-you-can-eat buffet option, so you get fresh food every time without an extra cost or having to put on some fancy duds and sit through a stuffy dining room dinner. Once you've discovered the made-to-order stations, you can get an incredible meal every time that's made fresh just for you, and still have plenty of time to hit up the VR game room before heading to the party by the pool.