The Cruise Buffet Tip That Gets You Fresh Food Without A Dining Room Wait
Every cruise fan has their own reasons for loving this popular form of travel, from visiting bucket list destinations to meeting new people from around the world. But one thing most of them can agree on is the food. Cruise ships are known for giving passengers more food than they know what to do with, offering every imaginable cuisine and things like pizza and soft-serve ice cream at all hours of the day and night (soft-serve didn't just transform fast food desserts — it has become a cruise ship cult favorite). And you've got plenty of options, like fine dining with elegance and sophistication in an otherwise laid-back atmosphere (usually at an additional cost), or the main dining room for a sit-down experience without the upcharge.
However, not everyone wants to get dressed up and sit through a multi-course meal when they are on a cruise. There is simply too much else to do on board, even if you plan to spend your day lounging by the pool! That's where the buffet comes in. But you've undoubtedly heard the warnings about dining at the buffet: the food is made in mass quantities, sits around for an untold length of time, and everyone walking by can pick through it. Luckily, that's where the made-to-order stations come in. It's an easy way to hack the all-you-can-eat buffet option, so you get fresh food every time without an extra cost or having to put on some fancy duds and sit through a stuffy dining room dinner. Once you've discovered the made-to-order stations, you can get an incredible meal every time that's made fresh just for you, and still have plenty of time to hit up the VR game room before heading to the party by the pool.
Don't be afraid to put the chefs to work
Buffets are known for having plenty of stations to choose from, and you will always find staples like the dessert and salad stations, even though the items offered usually change from day to day. For example, you might find a station offering Korean-themed menu items one day and Southern food the next. But you will also find stations for each meal that offer made-to-order food. At breakfast, this is usually an omelet bar where chefs waiting with a hot pan and a plethora of fresh ingredients will make you a hot omelet to your exact specifications. Of course, you could sit tight till you get home to make an omelet just the way you like, but why wait when you have a trained chef at the ready to spoil you?
For lunch or dinner, you are more likely to find a pasta bar or stir fry station that will cook up something fresh and delicious. Even if it's a version of something already on the buffet line, you will get yours freshly-cooked with the ingredients and flavors you want, instead of getting a serving of something mass produced and likely a bit lackluster in the flavor department. This is usually so that the food is palatable to a wider range of diners who can then add their own extra seasoning to make it more to their liking. Nevertheless, it doesn't cost any extra to order from these made-to-order stations, so don't be intimidated by them. Taking advantage of these perks designed to pamper you so you can enjoy your vacation the way you want to is part of why cruising is such a beloved activity for so many travelers.