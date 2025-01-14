What Is McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Sauce Made Of?

So far so familiar, right? Here's where it can get tricky. The chain's spicy buffalo sauce also includes modified food starch, calcium disodium EDTA, and xanthan gum. Although they read more like Chemistry 101 than common pantry staples, there's no need to run for the hills.

Despite the panic surrounding the word "modified," modified food starch is not a GMO. Instead, it is a carbohydrate derived from plants such as corn, potato, or wheat used as a thickener or stabilizer to improve texture and prevent ingredients from separating. It is "modified" with enzymes or chemicals, but the alterations are no cause for concern, as they are regulated for safety and do not change the starch's natural origin or impact the nutritional makeup of the buffalo sauce. Calcium disodium EDTA is a preservative used to prevent discoloration and extend the shelf life of the sauce. Finally, xanthan gum is a fermented carbohydrate found on the leaves of vegetables like broccoli and kale that functions as a thickening agent, making the spicy condiment all the more creamy. All of these strange-sounding ingredients are regulated, monitored, and ultimately approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Unfortunately, McDonald's spicy buffalo sauce is not suitable for vegans or lactose-intolerant foodies. McDonald's does not explicitly list the modified food starch source, and it may be derived from wheat, making it a potentially unsuitable option for those with gluten sensitivities. If these complex-sounding additives don't float your boat, keep your fridge stocked with a store-bought bottle of buffalo sauce that best suits your dietary preferences.