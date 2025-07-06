Giada De Laurentiis' Pasta Salad Tips Make Sure Dressing Coats Every Bite

With peak pasta salad season upon us, everyone has their go-to recipe for potlucks and picnics. You might keep it simple, including classics like tomatoes, olives, and feta, or mix up an over-the-top pasta salad with BLT inspired add-ins. Stir together a homemade dressing or keep it easy with zesty Italian dressing straight from a bottle. No matter your favorite approach, we can all agree that a well mixed pasta salad, with dressing that coats each noodle rather than pools or slides off — is a must. To master the perfect melding of noodles, add-ins, and dressing, it all comes down to when you mix the components — doing so at the wrong time is a common pasta salad mistake.

Celebrity chef, cookbook author, and all around pasta expert Giada De Laurentiis has a simple solution for ensuring a perfectly dressed pasta — and it depends on the type of pasta salad dressing you're using — oil or mayo-based. When working with a simple oil based dressing, De Laurentiis tosses the dressing over slightly still-warm noodles. No need, in this case, to wait till your rotini or penne has completely cooled to douse them in a blend of oil, vinegar, spices, and herbs — whether using a homemade dressing or one from the bottle. On the other hand, if using a creamy mayo-based dressing for your pasta salad, like one you might use in a macaroni salad, let cooked noodles cool completely before introducing the dressing to your carbs.