Domino's Vs Pizza Hut: Which Chain Offers More Topping Options?
In March 2025, we ranked all the big fast food pizza chains. Taste was a major factor, but customization played a big role, too. After all, half the fun of ordering pizza is getting to decide exactly what goes on it without having to make it yourself. Some places, like Domino's and Pizza Hut, make that easier (and more enticing) than others.
You've heard of them both, but you probably have a preference for one or the other. Or, you might have only ever ordered from one of them (some are emphatic about Pizza Hut being a popular chain whose pizza they avoid buying). Still, both spots sell pizzas in addition to wings, pastas, sandwiches, and desserts, giving you lots of options. However, there's definitely some discrepancy in terms of customization, topping variety, and overall quality.
At a glance, the menus look similar: Classic toppings like pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers are standard at both chains. Domino's has 16 meat and veggie toppings at our local stores, plus goodies like Buffalo sauce and four different cheese toppings. Moreover, there are varying crust styles and flavors and five sauce options. Pizza Hut has similar core toppings, with 21 on the list at our local stores. It has multiple crust styles and flavors, six sauce options, and some wildcards like pesto drizzle. So, Pizza Hut technically has more toppings, but which chain really gives you more say in how your pizza turns out?
Does Domino's or Pizza Hut offer better customization?
Domino's offers four pizza sizes, ranging from a tiny 10-inch to the extra-large 16-inch. From there, you've got many different customization options: sauce, cheese, crust style and seasoning, toppings, and how much of everything you want. Want light cheese, extra sauce, a garlic-seasoned crust, and pineapple only on the left half? Go for it.
Where Domino's focuses on giving you control, Pizza Hut plays to flavor variety. Pizza Hut has the same four sizes and six crust styles (we tasted and ranked Pizza Hut's pizza styles, of course). Topping variety is slightly broader with about 21 choices, including crispy pepperoni and chicken sausage, but what really stands out is this chain's sauce lineup. We often stick to one pizza joint because we like its base sauce. With Pizza Hut, though, you can satisfy multiple preferences, as it's got spicy marinara, classic marinara, and sweet marinara. It also offers finishing touches like pesto drizzle that you won't find at Domino's.
To us, Pizza Hut is great for unique toppings, while Domino's is better for those who care a lot about the little things like seasonings and amount of toppings. Domino's also has more dipping-sauce options. In the end, both chains offer a fairly comparable level of customization, so it really comes down to what kind of choices matter most to you. If Philly steak is a must-have, head to Domino's. If you need caramelized onions in each bite, Pizza Hut is your place.