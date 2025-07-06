Domino's Vs Pizza Hut: Which Chain Offers More Topping Options?

In March 2025, we ranked all the big fast food pizza chains. Taste was a major factor, but customization played a big role, too. After all, half the fun of ordering pizza is getting to decide exactly what goes on it without having to make it yourself. Some places, like Domino's and Pizza Hut, make that easier (and more enticing) than others.

You've heard of them both, but you probably have a preference for one or the other. Or, you might have only ever ordered from one of them (some are emphatic about Pizza Hut being a popular chain whose pizza they avoid buying). Still, both spots sell pizzas in addition to wings, pastas, sandwiches, and desserts, giving you lots of options. However, there's definitely some discrepancy in terms of customization, topping variety, and overall quality.

At a glance, the menus look similar: Classic toppings like pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers are standard at both chains. Domino's has 16 meat and veggie toppings at our local stores, plus goodies like Buffalo sauce and four different cheese toppings. Moreover, there are varying crust styles and flavors and five sauce options. Pizza Hut has similar core toppings, with 21 on the list at our local stores. It has multiple crust styles and flavors, six sauce options, and some wildcards like pesto drizzle. So, Pizza Hut technically has more toppings, but which chain really gives you more say in how your pizza turns out?