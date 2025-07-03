The Worst Trader Joe's Potato Chips Are Simply Too Hot To Handle

When it comes to hyped-up snacks, Trader Joe's is king. The grocery store chain has a particularly powerful chip game, boasting shelves stocked with crispy, crunchy, sweet, and spicy bags of chips. There's something to please everyone's palate, from the fan-favorite Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips to the salted-just-right plantain chips. But not every bag of chips hits the mark, and among the more divisive are Trader Joe's Ghost Pepper Potato Chips.

It seems like a clever idea at first — why not put one of the world's hottest peppers in a chip? If you love spicy, chances are you've taken the risk and tried this flavor. Perhaps you found yourself as disappointed as our taster did — the Ghost Pepper Potato Chips were at the bottom in our ranking of Trader Joe's potato chips. It might seem like an obvious complaint, but this chip is simply too hot and not much else. So if you like the sensation of a burning mouth, it might be perfect for you — but don't expect there to be much other flavor.

Ghost Pepper has an extremely high Scoville rating of 1 million; for context, a jalapeño sits at a meager 8,000. So if you personally find jalapeños spicy, stay far away from these chips! While the chips don't have a shocking, potentially painful level of spice like the pepper itself, there is still little opportunity to experience other flavor notes or even the saltiness of the chips. What you end up with is a chip flavor that burns, lingers, and doesn't really make for a pleasant eating experience.