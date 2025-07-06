The Only Brand Of Coffee Chef Michael White Uses In His Restaurants

Co-founder Todd Carmichael cut his teeth in the coffee business working in a little café in Seattle while attending business school. The year was 1982 and the café turned into Starbucks (the coffee chain originally had two different names). Fast forward about 10 years and Carmichael was ready to start his own company after learning more about coffee in Europe. He considered other cities on the east coast but fell in love with Philly, which didn't have any Starbucks cafés at the time.

Carmichael and his partner JP Iberti launched La Colombe in 1994 with a small café in the leafy, upscale Rittenhouse Square neighborhood of Philadelphia. "I was able to get a 50-year lease for basically what it would cost you to lease a car. And that's where our first café, and La Colombe, was born," he told Thrillist. After initially roasting their coffee in the Rittenhouse cafe, they purchased a warehouse in the city and began to sell their coffee to restaurants and hotels around the country. Throughout the '90s, the business took off, and the rest is history.



