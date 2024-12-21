The 2 Names Starbucks Almost Had Before They Got It Right

Much like Kleenex and Band-Aid are brand names that have come to be nearly synonymous with the product they make, Starbucks, with more than 30,000 locations worldwide, is nearly synonymous with coffee. The name of the mega brand neatly rolls off the tongue, whether you're asking a friend when Red Cup Day is this year or excitedly letting everyone around you know that Starbucks no longer charges extra for alternative milks — it's hard to imagine the coffee chain without its iconic name. But back in 1971, when the founders were creating the vision of their new shop, they almost made a different naming choice that could've changed the world as we know it.

Okay, that might be a little dramatic, but be honest: Would your venti half-caff soy milk latte really be as appetizing if it was coming from 'Pequod'? The Starbucks founders didn't think so, which was why they passed on the name after initially considering making a literary reference — Pequod is the name of Captain Ahab's ship in "Moby-Dick". The name's tie to the ocean was tempting, since, according to the Starbucks website, the founders wanted something that gave "a sense of adventure [...] and a link to the seafaring tradition of the early coffee traders." But they were determined to find the perfect name, and ultimately Pequod, as well as Cargo House, another name that's said to have been considered, just weren't the right fit.