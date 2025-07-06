The Italian Bread You Need For A Grab-And-Go Sandwich
Legend has it that the traditional sandwich once had a scandalous reputation. It was reportedly invented nearly 300 years ago when John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, wanted a meal he could eat while playing cards. These days, sandwiches are easy grab-and-go meals thanks to the two pieces of bread that remove the need for utensils. So naturally, a good sandwich starts with the bread, and when you need an on-the-go bite, Puccia is one of the best breads for Italian sandwiches.
"Puccia is a fantastic choice for sandwiches because it's light and airy, similar to pita but with a bit more chew," Luca Corazzina, the chef de cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation. "It's soft enough to bite through easily, yet sturdy enough to hold generous fillings." Corazzina also praises the bread's "slightly smoky flavor," which he says helps elevate the sandwich's taste without overpowering its fillings. The bread, which originated in Italy's Puglia region, is also light enough to just be eaten plain as a snack.
You can fill Puccia bread with almost anything
The options are limitless in terms of what you want to put on your Puccia sandwich. Thanks to the bread's thicker crust, it holds toppings well, so you can even add a few extra condiments without worrying about ingredients seeping through. "Classic Italian combinations like porchetta with arugula and a smear of salsa verde work really well," Luca Corazzina says. "Or go vegetarian with roasted eggplant, zucchini, red peppers, fresh ricotta, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze."
For the best sandwich, consider making this carb from scratch. Baking bread at home became increasingly popular during the pandemic, and while bread baking can come with a few mistakes, homemade Puccia is a great way for novice bread makers to get started. "It's a fun and approachable bread," Corazzina says. He recommends using a pizza stone or baking steel, both of which help mimic a wood-fired oven's heat. "You want it to blister and puff beautifully. It's a rustic bread, so perfection isn't the goal, just great texture and flavor."