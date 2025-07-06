The Italian Bread You Need For A Grab-And-Go Sandwich

Legend has it that the traditional sandwich once had a scandalous reputation. It was reportedly invented nearly 300 years ago when John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, wanted a meal he could eat while playing cards. These days, sandwiches are easy grab-and-go meals thanks to the two pieces of bread that remove the need for utensils. So naturally, a good sandwich starts with the bread, and when you need an on-the-go bite, Puccia is one of the best breads for Italian sandwiches.

"Puccia is a fantastic choice for sandwiches because it's light and airy, similar to pita but with a bit more chew," Luca Corazzina, the chef de cuisine at OLIO E PIÙ, told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation. "It's soft enough to bite through easily, yet sturdy enough to hold generous fillings." Corazzina also praises the bread's "slightly smoky flavor," which he says helps elevate the sandwich's taste without overpowering its fillings. The bread, which originated in Italy's Puglia region, is also light enough to just be eaten plain as a snack.