The Famous Candy Shop That Still Makes Coca-Cola The Old-Fashioned Way

Most of us are accustomed to drinking the many varieties of Coca-Cola from a can, bottle, and sometimes, from the soda machine when we go out to eat. None of these methods is the original, old-fashioned way to drink Coca-Cola. The modern-day soda machine is certainly the closest, but still not quite the same. A New York City-based candy shop that turned 100 years old in 2025 still makes it the original way, mixing the carbonated water and syrup by hand.

Lexington Candy Shop opened in 1925, the era when soda fountains were popping up all over America. These classy shops (often connected to an apothecary due to the alleged health benefits of soda) would peak around the 1940s, and served as a meet-up spot for friends or dates, and even as an after-work stop. They were especially popular during Prohibition, and worked as a bar alternative where one could socialize over a few refreshing fizzy drinks.

While soda shops began to decline throughout the 1950s and '60s due to the increase of bottled beverages and fast food, Lexington Candy Shop was one of the few that persevered. Just as the store did a century ago, Coca-Cola syrup is first pumped into a glass full of ice. Carbonated water is poured in from the silver, gooseneck-shaped spigot, and the drink is mixed with a spoon. And yes, you can add on a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an afternoon sweet treat.