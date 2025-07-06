The Absolute Worst Juice You Can Buy At Trader Joe's

When you're stocking up on the best snacks from Trader Joe's, you might as well snag a juice to pair alongside them. Something sweet and refreshing is called for to wash down those spicy and tangy Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips! When it comes to juice choices, Trader Joe's offers many different kinds, including refrigerated fresh juices, shelf-stable blends, and even sparkling ones packed in a can. Most are worth the buy, but one you should consider leaving out of your cart: the Sparkling Strawberry Juice.

It undoubtedly sounds intriguing; strawberry is not a common juice flavor, so the novelty of it makes it tempting to grab. Plus, a sparkling juice with no added sugars is a great alternative to drinking soda. But we're disappointed to say that in our ranking of Trader Joe's juices, the canned Sparkling Strawberry Juice came in last place.

For our taste tester, the amount of carbonation was one of the most off-putting features of this beverage. Rather than a pleasant light sparkle, the can supplied some rather aggressive foam and fizz, making it challenging to drink. When the bubbles settled down later, the strawberry flavor was somewhat strange and slightly medicinal.