The Hack That Will Forever Change How You Spread Butter At Restaurants
Undeniably, dining out is fun — there's a special buzz to a nice atmosphere, good service, and (most importantly) delicious food. Nevertheless, even when eating out, it's still nice to blend some domestic elements into the experience; perhaps adding a touch of butter atop sliced bread or into a dish. Annoyingly though, restaurants typically don't use a butter dish for storage.
Instead, you get that convenient-to-transport, but pesky to use individually packaged butter packets. Sure, it seems like it would be easy enough to unwrap the foil, and use a knife with the creamy deliciousness. Yet no matter how you slice it, you keep getting small butter chunks from its shape, that just don't have that satisfying-to-spread surface area. Not to mention if the butter's melting, it'll start to go everywhere.
Well, courtesy of a viral TikTok, there's a much easier alternative. Simply briskly stab the butter packet with a fork, creating a few small holes. Then squeeze the packet, and you get spaghetti-like strands, ready for application atop foods.
Stab packets to yield long strands of butter
Sure, this isn't the move to trial at a fine dining restaurant (not that it will likely have butter packets, anyways). But in a casual setting like a diner or other easy-going eatery, the hack works as a fun crowd pleaser. For added intrigue, consider even squeezing the butter packet from a greater height, forming extra long butter strands. Since there's not much butter in each container, the potential mess isn't too risky (bar unfortunate aim that misses the food).
And while you should take note of the provided butter, the technique's applicable for wide-ranging packaging styles. In addition to the classic foil encased prisms, it also works with those small plastic containers that feature a pull off lid atop. Just take a second to make sure it's not a coffee creamer brand or jam container; alter the consistency of the contents, and the results won't go so smoothly.