The Hack That Will Forever Change How You Spread Butter At Restaurants

Undeniably, dining out is fun — there's a special buzz to a nice atmosphere, good service, and (most importantly) delicious food. Nevertheless, even when eating out, it's still nice to blend some domestic elements into the experience; perhaps adding a touch of butter atop sliced bread or into a dish. Annoyingly though, restaurants typically don't use a butter dish for storage.

Instead, you get that convenient-to-transport, but pesky to use individually packaged butter packets. Sure, it seems like it would be easy enough to unwrap the foil, and use a knife with the creamy deliciousness. Yet no matter how you slice it, you keep getting small butter chunks from its shape, that just don't have that satisfying-to-spread surface area. Not to mention if the butter's melting, it'll start to go everywhere.

Well, courtesy of a viral TikTok, there's a much easier alternative. Simply briskly stab the butter packet with a fork, creating a few small holes. Then squeeze the packet, and you get spaghetti-like strands, ready for application atop foods.