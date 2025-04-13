This Coffee Creamer Brand Is A Total Waste Of Your Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the proliferation of pre-made coffee products on grocery store shelves, it can be hard to make a decision. Well, there are certain retail products that you should definitely avoid in your quest for the perfect barista-inspired coffee at home. Just like how you need to keep Stok coffee out of your grocery cart, you don't want to buy Nutpods French Vanilla Almond & Coconut Creamer. It came in last place on Chowhound's list of coffee creamers ranked worst to best.

Alternatives to cow's milk as a coffee additive are pretty much de rigueur these days, even downright staid, but aside from the taste, the $6.49 price tag makes it even harder to digest this plant-based creamer (especially with the carton's tapered design, which our ranking posited could be the result of shrinkflation). Dairy-free creamers have been with us for decades, and they don't need to be something straight out of the 1950s — a thick, sugary liquid or powder that adds unnatural flavor — but they should give us something to appreciate. Nutpods prides itself on using primarily plant-based renewable packaging, which could contribute to its higher cost. But is it worth it? Probably not.