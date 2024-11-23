Should You Store Butter In A Dish?

Butter is a staple in almost everyone's kitchen, and one of the most common ways to store it is in its wrapper. But is that really the correct way? Well, so long as a stick of butter remains unopened, it's okay to keep it in its original package. However, once a stick is open, it's important not to just stick it back in the box or loosely wrap it back in its wrapper and instead use a butter dish.

One reason for this is that butter is a sponge when it comes to odors and flavors, which is why it is so easy to make compound butter. Unfortunately, this also means open butter can pick up unwanted scents and flavor from your fridge or countertop, especially when stored near things like onions. Moreover, butter is prone to spoilage if not stored correctly. Because of this, it's recommended to keep opened butter either in a storage bag or an airtight container like a dish.

Now, when it comes to choosing the right container, there is a lot of debate. Some folks swear butter crocks, also known as butter bells, are best, while others swear by plain ole' butter dishes. While both of these have their places, the biggest difference between them is that crocks use water to create a seal against oxygen and bacteria, while dishes usually just have a lid that sits in place or sometimes snaps.