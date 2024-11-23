Should You Store Butter In A Dish?
Butter is a staple in almost everyone's kitchen, and one of the most common ways to store it is in its wrapper. But is that really the correct way? Well, so long as a stick of butter remains unopened, it's okay to keep it in its original package. However, once a stick is open, it's important not to just stick it back in the box or loosely wrap it back in its wrapper and instead use a butter dish.
One reason for this is that butter is a sponge when it comes to odors and flavors, which is why it is so easy to make compound butter. Unfortunately, this also means open butter can pick up unwanted scents and flavor from your fridge or countertop, especially when stored near things like onions. Moreover, butter is prone to spoilage if not stored correctly. Because of this, it's recommended to keep opened butter either in a storage bag or an airtight container like a dish.
Now, when it comes to choosing the right container, there is a lot of debate. Some folks swear butter crocks, also known as butter bells, are best, while others swear by plain ole' butter dishes. While both of these have their places, the biggest difference between them is that crocks use water to create a seal against oxygen and bacteria, while dishes usually just have a lid that sits in place or sometimes snaps.
Which butter storage container is the best?
The type of butter dish you use will depend on how you plan on storing your butter, whether in the fridge or on the counter. Butter can usually last for two weeks in the fridge, while on the counter, it can last a day or two. (You can also freeze butter to keep it fresh for much longer.)
For those who like keeping soft butter on the counter, a butter crock, like Butter Bell's Ceramic French Crock, is best. Its top and bottom are filled with cold water, which keeps out air and bacteria while also serving as an insulator that keeps the butter spreadable but not melty. While the water does have to be changed, usually daily, butter stored properly in a crock can last up to a week on the counter, but of course, it should be tossed sooner if you notice any discoloration or funky smells.
Alternatively, butter dishes are better for butter stored in the fridge because they lack the insulation crocks to prevent the butter from turning into a runny mess. However, dishes still prevent the butter from absorbing any odors or flavors from your fridge that could make it taste off. When it comes to picking a butter dish, there are a ton of options like the Signoraware Plastic Butter Dish or the heavy-duty Le Creuset Stoneware Butter Dish, which you can get to match your Le Creuset dutch oven.