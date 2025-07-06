The McDonald's Hack That Keeps Your Car A Little Cleaner When Eating Burgers On The Go
If you've ever been caught out balancing a burger in one hand, a portion of fries in the other, and a drink in between your legs, all while you're simultaneously trying to drive, well, this is the hack for you. This low-key genius trick makes the whole circus-style fast-food-balancing-act so much smoother: Simply tuck your burger into an empty fry container and then eat it from there, with zero mess. Easy!
Of course, you'll either need to wait until your fries are done, or ask for a second, empty fry container at the window, and then just wedge your burger snugly into it, which will keep it in place and give it a sturdier container to hold as you drive. As far as hacks go for eating in a moving car, this one is solid. For even more, check out our 14 hacks for ordering at McDonald's everyone should know about.
Why this hack works so well
Suffice it to say that, although simple, this is regardless a pretty clean and clear trick for convenience, because it's definitely way easier to grip a sturdy fry box than a slippery (and usually piping hot) burger in a wrapper. Anyone who's ever eaten a McDonald's cheeseburger straight out of the paper wrapper knows that it will keep trying to fall apart despite all your best efforts. Likewise, this trick also frees up your other hand entirely, which of course is crucial if you're eating in a moving car, but it'll also come in handy if you're walking around or otherwise multitasking.
And, if you're not sure which burger you want to pop into an empty fry box to give this clever hack a spin, Chowhound ranked every McDonald's burger for maximum enjoyability. We got you. But no matter which you go for, order a steamed bun for the most simple hack to upgrade any McDonald's sandwich in an instant.