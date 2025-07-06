The McDonald's Hack That Keeps Your Car A Little Cleaner When Eating Burgers On The Go

If you've ever been caught out balancing a burger in one hand, a portion of fries in the other, and a drink in between your legs, all while you're simultaneously trying to drive, well, this is the hack for you. This low-key genius trick makes the whole circus-style fast-food-balancing-act so much smoother: Simply tuck your burger into an empty fry container and then eat it from there, with zero mess. Easy!

Of course, you'll either need to wait until your fries are done, or ask for a second, empty fry container at the window, and then just wedge your burger snugly into it, which will keep it in place and give it a sturdier container to hold as you drive. As far as hacks go for eating in a moving car, this one is solid. For even more, check out our 14 hacks for ordering at McDonald's everyone should know about.