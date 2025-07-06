You've Been Dipping McDonald's Fries In The Wrong Sauce This Whole Time

In the world of fast food french fries, McDonald's is hard to beat. Perfectly salty, always hot, and with just the right amount of crisp, it's tough to imagine enjoying a Big Mac or Filet-O-Fish without them. While it's likely that you enjoy your McDonald's fries with a side of ketchup, there's a better option in town if you're ready to ramp up the flavor.

Enter Big Mac sauce, your new fry dipping must-have. Big Mac sauce isn't just for the restaurant's timeless classic burger — it's also a great dipping sauce for fries. You don't have to order a Big Mac and just hope that you get enough extra sauce for your fries to go for a swim, however. You can order a side of Big Mac sauce just like you can order extra nugget sauces, like honey mustard (our favorite McDonald's nugget dipping sauce) or ranch. You might not get your fry-dipping sauce neatly packaged like other sauces. Depending on what's available at your McDonald's location, you may simply get an empty Big Mac container loaded up with sauce, so you might want to be prepared for a bit of a mess (especially if you're eating in the car).