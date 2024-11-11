The McDonald's Hack For A Cheaper Version Of The Big Mac
Inflation has taken a toll on all industries over the last decade, and McDonald's is no exception. According to a 2024 FinanceBuzz study, the prices of some menu items have more than doubled over the last 10 years. If you're having trouble stomaching the average $5.99 price tag for a Big Mac sandwich, there's a hack for a cheaper version that will save you more than $2.
It's simple: Order a "McDouble like a Mac," or a McDouble with shredded lettuce, no middle bun, and Big Mac sauce instead of ketchup and mustard. You still get two beef patties and cheese; the only other difference is that there are no sesame seeds on the McDouble bun. Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, shared this hack on TikTok, although a video with similar advice was posted to YouTube as far back as 2006. "McDouble only has one slice of cheese, just like a Big Mac," Haracz says in the video. "There's no middle bun. It is so much better and cheaper."
Indeed, the average price of a McDouble is $3.19. A Big Mac, meanwhile, will cost you nearly $6, so Haracz's tip boasts some significant savings. Certain locations might balk at the request, but Haracz encourages customers to find one that will accommodate because the savings is worth it.
Other hacks from a Mickey D's insider
Haracz has climbed to viral status on social media after sharing tons of McDonald's behind-the-scenes tips and tricks. For example, did you know that the eggs on the breakfast sandwiches aren't seasoned? But you can ask for grill seasoning on your next Egg McMuffin and enjoy a much tastier sandwich.
If you want a touch of English flair with your next Filet-o-Fish sandwich, order it on an English muffin with some Big Mac sauce, Haracz suggests. "That is a pretty tasty kind of ... English pub-style fish sandwich kind of thing," he says.
Haracz also regularly shares — and rates other users' — copycat recipes. One of his most popular is for McDonald's breakfast sauce, a fan favorite bagel sandwich condiment that can be difficult to find. According to the former chef, McDonald's breakfast sauce is mayonnaise-based, with lemon juice, cheddar cheese powder, buttermilk powder, liquid smoke, autolyzed yeast extract, and some seasonings, such as dill.