The McDonald's Hack For A Cheaper Version Of The Big Mac

Inflation has taken a toll on all industries over the last decade, and McDonald's is no exception. According to a 2024 FinanceBuzz study, the prices of some menu items have more than doubled over the last 10 years. If you're having trouble stomaching the average $5.99 price tag for a Big Mac sandwich, there's a hack for a cheaper version that will save you more than $2.

It's simple: Order a "McDouble like a Mac," or a McDouble with shredded lettuce, no middle bun, and Big Mac sauce instead of ketchup and mustard. You still get two beef patties and cheese; the only other difference is that there are no sesame seeds on the McDouble bun. Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, shared this hack on TikTok, although a video with similar advice was posted to YouTube as far back as 2006. "McDouble only has one slice of cheese, just like a Big Mac," Haracz says in the video. "There's no middle bun. It is so much better and cheaper."

Indeed, the average price of a McDouble is $3.19. A Big Mac, meanwhile, will cost you nearly $6, so Haracz's tip boasts some significant savings. Certain locations might balk at the request, but Haracz encourages customers to find one that will accommodate because the savings is worth it.