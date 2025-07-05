The Genius Way To Stack Spice Jars Neatly In A Drawer Without Buying A Rack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Kitchen upgrades are complicated, time-consuming, and often quite expensive. However, there happen to be countless ways to make upgrades to your cooking space on a budget and, with some careful planning, even save money on kitchen remodels. The kitchen is a functional space that must feel comfortable, look good, and all while helping the person using it be efficient. Consequently, it's important to balance aesthetics and practicality. Any kitchen that's a joy to cook in balances these aspects well, and it starts with how it is organized. In fact, placing storage and large appliances far from each other can be a frustrating kitchen organization mistake.
Organizing works at every level, and so do the money-saving hacks. Decluttering kitchen cabinets is simple with a few organizers. Carefully arranging your kitchen not only ensures the most efficient use of space, but it also makes cooking a more enjoyable experience.
If you've ever spent time rifling through a cluster of spice containers that all look the same, trying to find the right one before whatever you're cooking gets burnt, there's a surprisingly easy and cheap way to avoid that ever happening again, and no, it doesn't involve getting a questionable budget spice rack. Instead, pick up a set of Snap's self-standing acrylic photo frames (which usually cost less than $20 for a dozen) and position them end to end in an empty kitchen drawer. This creates multiple staggered rows for an overview of all your spices at a glance. Plus, it lets you use the drawer's vertical space as well, since the spice jars rest at a slight angle due to the photo frames.
Getting the right sized photo frames is key to making this spice drawer hack work
Depending on how much space you have in your drawer and the shape of the containers you want to store, you can use either portrait-oriented or landscape-oriented photo frames. The former is narrower, but good for taller spice containers; the latter is wider and can potentially accommodate more spice jars, but limits how tall they can be. While the hack works best when all the containers are the same size, you can use a mix of portrait and landscape frames to accommodate different types. Also, make sure the frames are small enough to allow the drawer to close once they are positioned inside.
Start by placing a photo frame so that the short side that supports the frame lines up against the back of the drawer. Continue to place the rest of the frames in the same orientation till you can't fit any more. There will likely be some space left over near the front, and to ensure everything stays in place when you open and close the drawer, consider using double-sided tape to hold the photo frames in place.
You now have spice storage that conveniently displays your collection, and lets you conveniently group spices that are regularly used together. For a fun add-on, put food pictures in the photo frames to signal which spices it is holding.