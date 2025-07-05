The Genius Way To Stack Spice Jars Neatly In A Drawer Without Buying A Rack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen upgrades are complicated, time-consuming, and often quite expensive. However, there happen to be countless ways to make upgrades to your cooking space on a budget and, with some careful planning, even save money on kitchen remodels. The kitchen is a functional space that must feel comfortable, look good, and all while helping the person using it be efficient. Consequently, it's important to balance aesthetics and practicality. Any kitchen that's a joy to cook in balances these aspects well, and it starts with how it is organized. In fact, placing storage and large appliances far from each other can be a frustrating kitchen organization mistake.

Organizing works at every level, and so do the money-saving hacks. Decluttering kitchen cabinets is simple with a few organizers. Carefully arranging your kitchen not only ensures the most efficient use of space, but it also makes cooking a more enjoyable experience.

If you've ever spent time rifling through a cluster of spice containers that all look the same, trying to find the right one before whatever you're cooking gets burnt, there's a surprisingly easy and cheap way to avoid that ever happening again, and no, it doesn't involve getting a questionable budget spice rack. Instead, pick up a set of Snap's self-standing acrylic photo frames (which usually cost less than $20 for a dozen) and position them end to end in an empty kitchen drawer. This creates multiple staggered rows for an overview of all your spices at a glance. Plus, it lets you use the drawer's vertical space as well, since the spice jars rest at a slight angle due to the photo frames.