What's The Difference Between A McDouble And A Daily Double At McDonald's?

A McDonald's menu can sometimes feel like it's predicting your burger customizations, especially in the double-patty section. Between the pocket-friendly McDouble and the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, you can get almost every combination of classic fixings and condiments that one would otherwise customize their burger with. This may be partly to reduce ordering time, but you should still keep in mind that even when two burgers appear almost identical, there can be some crucial differences in what goes on between the buns. The McDouble and the Daily Double are one such pair, and since the latter isn't as widely available, seeing both on the menu can be a little confusing.

Despite the similarities in their names, the McDouble and the Daily Double make for significantly different eating experiences. The McDouble is closer to the McDonald's Double Cheeseburger, focusing more on the classic cheeseburger layers of beef patties and cheese. The Daily Double is more vegetal, incorporating shredded lettuce, tomato, and fresh onions along with the double patty and cheese.