What's The Difference Between A McDouble And A Daily Double At McDonald's?
A McDonald's menu can sometimes feel like it's predicting your burger customizations, especially in the double-patty section. Between the pocket-friendly McDouble and the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, you can get almost every combination of classic fixings and condiments that one would otherwise customize their burger with. This may be partly to reduce ordering time, but you should still keep in mind that even when two burgers appear almost identical, there can be some crucial differences in what goes on between the buns. The McDouble and the Daily Double are one such pair, and since the latter isn't as widely available, seeing both on the menu can be a little confusing.
Despite the similarities in their names, the McDouble and the Daily Double make for significantly different eating experiences. The McDouble is closer to the McDonald's Double Cheeseburger, focusing more on the classic cheeseburger layers of beef patties and cheese. The Daily Double is more vegetal, incorporating shredded lettuce, tomato, and fresh onions along with the double patty and cheese.
The McDouble is a classic cheeseburger
The McDouble keeps things close to classic flavors with its mix of ketchup and mustard condiments and McDonald's signature rehydrated onions that speckle bestsellers like the Big Mac. There are pickles to help cut through the richness, and only a single slice of cheese, making this a meaty burger. If you enjoy McDonald's beef patties, this is the best pocket-friendly option to enjoy a double-patty cheeseburger.
The McDouble is also a great starting point for burger customizations if you still feel like tweaking McDonald's menu offerings. You can add extra cheese to make a Double Cheeseburger, or vegetables to add more texture and freshness. A little bit of extra mayo also goes a long way in making the burger richer and moister, in case you find the double-patty-single-cheese combination too dry. You might even end up saving some money by customizing this burger to resemble a more expensive one, though the savings are only worth the trouble when you're buying several burgers.
McDonald's Daily Double adds crunchy fresh veggies to a cheeseburger
While some may not know about the Daily Double, it's been around for over a decade. In fact, it has quite the fan following, and online forums are divided between those who've known and loved the burger for years and others who've never heard of it. While it's more expensive than the McDouble at most, if not all, locations, the Daily Double packs a whole lot of textures with shredded lettuce, tomato, and most notably, fresh onion slivers that are punchier and slightly spicier than the rehydrated bits that go on the McDouble. It also gets mayo to complement the veggies instead of the ketchup-mustard combo seen in the McDouble.
The Daily Double is the easy way to order a burger you'd otherwise have to customize, starting with a McDouble. Instead, if you really want all the fun of both burgers, we suggest getting a Daily Double with extra pickles for an additional burst of flavor, and ketchup, mustard, and an extra cheese slice for good measure. With this, your burger is pretty close to a Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe, minus the sesame bun.