Recreating McDonald's Beloved Rehydrated Onions At Home Is Easier Than You Think

It doesn't matter if you get a Big Mac from a McDonald's in New York City or Idaho Falls. They will taste identical. This feat is accomplished in part by the way McDonald's prepares the onions on their burgers. They are diced and dehydrated in a central facility, then bagged and shipped to individual restaurants where they are rehydrated and then placed right on the meat. Quarter Pounders are the one exception, with freshly sliced onions paired with the cooked from fresh patties. This helps achieve global consistency, with a side benefit of just tasting really good.

If you'd prefer a homemade burger, topping them with McDonald's-style onions is fast and easy. Grab some dehydrated onions from the spice aisle of your local supermarket, and then soak as much as you need in hot water for 15 to 20 minutes. Once the onion chips are plumped up and reconstituted, drain the excess water, and, just like that, there are your copycat McDonald's onions, ready for burgers. But why do these taste so much better than fresh onions?

Onions really don't want to be eaten. They let us know via a defense mechanism that activates the second they're sliced open. Cell walls rupture and set off a chemical reaction that generates bitter, acidic sulfur compounds. These compounds give raw onion its pungent bite and can make you cry over your cutting board.

Cooking the onions breaks down these mean compounds, allowing all of the onion's natural sugars to come to the forefront. The dehydration process does the exact same thing, so these McDonald's copycat onions carry a more delicate flavor without hitting the intense sweetness of fully caramelized onions. And with a 15-minute rehydration time, they're certainly ready a lot faster than caramelizing calls for too.