The Simple Difference Between A McDonald's Double Cheeseburger And A McDouble
There is no shortage of burgers on McDonald's extensive menu. From the Big Mac to the Quarter Pounder, there's something to satisfy you no matter how big your appetite is. When deciding what to order at the classic fast food chain, you may have wondered what the difference is between a McDonald's Double Cheeseburger and a McDouble. The answer is simple: one slice of cheese.
While the McDouble is a cheeseburger, only one of its two beef patties is topped with a slice of melty, mild-flavored American cheese, a popular alternative to cheddar on burgers. The top patty simply has ketchup, mustard, pickles, and chopped onions between it and the fluffy sesame bun. The Double Cheeseburger, on the other hand, has two slices of cheese, one for each of its patties.
When to order a McDouble vs a Double Cheeseburger
When deciding which of the two burgers to order, it comes down to how much cheese you want, how many calories you're open to consuming, and how much you're looking to spend. The Double Cheeseburger is 440 calories and usually costs $4.19, while the McDouble is 390 calories and costs $3.65. Note that the prices of both burgers may vary by location.
It's hard to beat the value of a McDouble, because although you're not getting that extra slice of American cheese the Double Cheeseburger comes with — or the extra sesame seed bun you get with a Big Mac – you're ultimately still getting two burger patties for under $4. Take that into consideration the next time you find yourself dining out at one of McDonald's many locations worldwide.