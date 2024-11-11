The Simple Difference Between A McDonald's Double Cheeseburger And A McDouble

There is no shortage of burgers on McDonald's extensive menu. From the Big Mac to the Quarter Pounder, there's something to satisfy you no matter how big your appetite is. When deciding what to order at the classic fast food chain, you may have wondered what the difference is between a McDonald's Double Cheeseburger and a McDouble. The answer is simple: one slice of cheese.

While the McDouble is a cheeseburger, only one of its two beef patties is topped with a slice of melty, mild-flavored American cheese, a popular alternative to cheddar on burgers. The top patty simply has ketchup, mustard, pickles, and chopped onions between it and the fluffy sesame bun. The Double Cheeseburger, on the other hand, has two slices of cheese, one for each of its patties.