Is It Safe To Put Real Flowers On A Cake?

Flowers on cakes are a sophisticated way to add a pop of natural color, and they look especially arresting against chocolate or buttercream frosting. It's easy to scroll through the Instagram images, get hit with inspiration, and run out to choose whatever little flowers look beautiful, but this is a huge mistake. The type of flowers you use on cakes matters, both in terms of what they will taste like (if edible) and how they were grown. It is absolutely safe to put real flowers on cakes, but there are some pretty critical caveats.

Ideally, the flowers you use will be edible, already washed and packaged, and ready to go. If you have access to these, you can proceed worry-free. These are some of the best ways to use edible flowers in your baking. But it's not necessary to go this route, especially if you want to use flowers strictly for decorative purposes. However, you need to make sure the flowers you use are non-toxic and grown without pesticides. In other words, don't just grab whatever looks pretty from your local florist and assume you can crown your cake with them.

It is also important not to assume that dried flowers are safe to put on your cake. If using dried flowers, make sure you purchase food-safe edible ones. In short, the risk of toxins getting on your cake is real, both from chemicals used on conventionally grown flowers and from unknowingly using poisonous flowers. The consequences range anywhere from mild nausea to severe illness.