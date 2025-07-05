A Little Bit Of White Wine Goes A Long Way In Store-Bought Yellow Cake Mix

When time is tight, sometimes the only option for a cake is buying from the store or quickly whipping it up from a boxed mix. We recommend using a boxed mix, because that gives you the opportunity to make it taste homemade with a few tweaks. You can make easy adjustments that make the final result better, such as replacing water with milk or butter instead of oil. Want a unique way to enrich the flavor? Try adding white wine to your yellow cake mix.

Don't worry — this modification doesn't transform the cake into a boozy dessert. It's a similar concept to bourbon-infused pound cake: A lot of the alcohol will cook off during the baking process, but the wine will have an impact on the flavor and texture. White wine doesn't have a bold flavor like many reds do, but it can still impart a fruitiness and also contrast the sweetness with its acidity. That's why yellow cake and white wine are a great match – each has a more delicate flavor that can easily become lost when stronger flavors are present.

Water is normally used in a boxed cake mix, but replacing it with wine will change the texture. The alcohol will soften the structure of the cake, and cause it to compact slightly, but it should still be light and fluffy. Another bonus is that it will add some moisture to the cake.