A Little Bit Of White Wine Goes A Long Way In Store-Bought Yellow Cake Mix
When time is tight, sometimes the only option for a cake is buying from the store or quickly whipping it up from a boxed mix. We recommend using a boxed mix, because that gives you the opportunity to make it taste homemade with a few tweaks. You can make easy adjustments that make the final result better, such as replacing water with milk or butter instead of oil. Want a unique way to enrich the flavor? Try adding white wine to your yellow cake mix.
Don't worry — this modification doesn't transform the cake into a boozy dessert. It's a similar concept to bourbon-infused pound cake: A lot of the alcohol will cook off during the baking process, but the wine will have an impact on the flavor and texture. White wine doesn't have a bold flavor like many reds do, but it can still impart a fruitiness and also contrast the sweetness with its acidity. That's why yellow cake and white wine are a great match – each has a more delicate flavor that can easily become lost when stronger flavors are present.
Water is normally used in a boxed cake mix, but replacing it with wine will change the texture. The alcohol will soften the structure of the cake, and cause it to compact slightly, but it should still be light and fluffy. Another bonus is that it will add some moisture to the cake.
How to add wine to cake
Before you go and dump a whole bottle of wine into the cake — don't! Pour yourself a glass, and measure out ¾ of a cup of white wine for the cake. The rest is for you. This replaces the water that is called for on a boxed cake mix, so do not also add water. Boxed cake mixes tend to be sweet enough, so opt for a dry white, like Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio. Consider what flavors you want to impart; fruity? Citrusy? Whatever you choose, know it doesn't need to be a particularly fancy bottle.
You'll keep the oil requirement as is, but use four eggs instead of the regular two or three; this helps ensure the cake gets a proper rise. A somewhat vintage yellow cake with wine twist also involves adding a package of instant vanilla pudding to the batter. This adds even more moisture to the crumb, and enhances the soft flavors of yellow cake with a lovely vanilla. This can make the cake denser, but the additional eggs help with this.
If you're looking for ways to use up a leftover bottle of wine, know that this recipe isn't necessarily limited to whites. Use up that half bottle of rosé or even a champagne or cava that has gone flat. Red wine can be too obtrusive to the flavor and darken the appearance of the cake, so save this variety for chocolate cakes.