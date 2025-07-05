How To Use A Mason Jar To Make Uniform Burgers
Mason jars have plenty of uses. They're drinking glasses, flower vases, and even makeshift cocktail shakers when needed. But did you know they can also help you make uniform burgers? Set the jar to the side, and fill its lid with meat to shape your perfect patty. This ensures round burger patties that are all the same size. There is one small caveat, though: these work best for sliders since a standard Mason jar lid is under three inches in diameter. If you want a larger patty, then you'll have to use larger jar lids.
Making round, same-sized burgers isn't just aesthetically pleasing for those inevitable "phone eats first" photos. This method also ensures even cooking. If some patties were made with more meat than others, cooking them all for the same time would yield uneven temperatures. Once you have your patties shaped, consider testing your grill or stove for hot spots to know which parts of the cooktop might result in over-cooked or under-cooked burgers.
Other culinary uses for Mason jars
Prepping burgers is a genius way to get the most out of your Mason jars, but these little jars are actually a big help in the kitchen. You can use them to prepare and store various foods, such as salads and smoothies. You can also decorate Mason jars by wrapping a bow around the neck and giving them as gifts. Fill them with flour, chocolate chips, and other ingredients to make a homemade cookie mix for a hosting gift or holiday present.
For a craftier reuse, turn a Mason jar into a soap dispenser. Soap is an essential kitchen item, but those grocery store soap bottles aren't exactly pretty. Swap the standard Mason jar lid for one with a pump — you can get a two-pack on Amazon from Watsango for cheap — and fill it with soap for a much more decorative soap holder next to that kitchen sink.