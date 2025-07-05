How To Use A Mason Jar To Make Uniform Burgers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mason jars have plenty of uses. They're drinking glasses, flower vases, and even makeshift cocktail shakers when needed. But did you know they can also help you make uniform burgers? Set the jar to the side, and fill its lid with meat to shape your perfect patty. This ensures round burger patties that are all the same size. There is one small caveat, though: these work best for sliders since a standard Mason jar lid is under three inches in diameter. If you want a larger patty, then you'll have to use larger jar lids.

Making round, same-sized burgers isn't just aesthetically pleasing for those inevitable "phone eats first" photos. This method also ensures even cooking. If some patties were made with more meat than others, cooking them all for the same time would yield uneven temperatures. Once you have your patties shaped, consider testing your grill or stove for hot spots to know which parts of the cooktop might result in over-cooked or under-cooked burgers.