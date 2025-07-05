Are Denny's Pancakes Frozen Or Made Fresh?

Denny's has established a long-standing reputation for affordable, delicious meals and all-day breakfast options. This includes deals we wish would return, signature Slams, and pancake stacks, offering a menu that can please just about everyone. However, it's those same fluffy pancakes that can be the subject of some scrutiny. Given their starting range of $3.99 to $5.39, customers may assume that corners were cut somewhere to maintain their low charge. This could raise the question of whether Denny's makes their pancakes fresh, or if its line cooks simply griddle a frozen pancake that's then served to its loyal patrons.

The simple answer is that Denny's pancakes are made fresh. Although the company did change its recipe in recent years, it never involved frozen pancakes. In its current form, Denny's makes their pancakes with fresh buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Originally, Denny's used a just-add-water mix that helped ensure the quick pace of its cooking process. The reason for the change was a simple one: Denny's wanted to adapt to the times and better compete with rival companies, including IHOP and McDonald's. What little risk that came with it was worth it, as it proved to be an upgrade for its pancakes, making them 50% fluffier than they were previously.