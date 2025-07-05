Are Denny's Pancakes Frozen Or Made Fresh?
Denny's has established a long-standing reputation for affordable, delicious meals and all-day breakfast options. This includes deals we wish would return, signature Slams, and pancake stacks, offering a menu that can please just about everyone. However, it's those same fluffy pancakes that can be the subject of some scrutiny. Given their starting range of $3.99 to $5.39, customers may assume that corners were cut somewhere to maintain their low charge. This could raise the question of whether Denny's makes their pancakes fresh, or if its line cooks simply griddle a frozen pancake that's then served to its loyal patrons.
The simple answer is that Denny's pancakes are made fresh. Although the company did change its recipe in recent years, it never involved frozen pancakes. In its current form, Denny's makes their pancakes with fresh buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Originally, Denny's used a just-add-water mix that helped ensure the quick pace of its cooking process. The reason for the change was a simple one: Denny's wanted to adapt to the times and better compete with rival companies, including IHOP and McDonald's. What little risk that came with it was worth it, as it proved to be an upgrade for its pancakes, making them 50% fluffier than they were previously.
Serving frozen food isn't where Denny's cuts corners
While it's true that some restaurants use frozen food to help cut down the cost for their patrons, rest assured that Denny's has yet to be definitively proven as one of them. However, that isn't to say that they don't take other measures with the same intent. While it's not stated by the diner chain outright, it's generally known that Denny's uses powdered and liquid eggs for many of their dishes (which isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially when you need eggs in a pinch). Thankfully, patrons who wish to have their eggs made with the shelled variety can request it. Additionally, Denny's doesn't use real maple syrup as it can be costly to keep in stock. Instead, it utilizes a maple-flavored syrup to provide that beloved breakfast staple.
Despite the fact that Denny's changed their pancake recipe with positive results, it still faced its share of hardship. The chain announced in 2024 that it planned to close 150 of its stores by the end of 2025. This was due to the affected locations underperforming and struggling with profits. It also intends to cease its 24/7 operation, meaning patrons won't have as much access to satiating those pancake cravings. Thankfully, you can make buttermilk pancakes at home and incorporate your own twist to create a copycat Denny's pancake.