Alex Guarnaschelli's Pasta Salad Tip Adds Sweetness And A Subtle Crunch
Alex Guarnaschelli knows a thing or two about making a delicious meal. The Food Network star, chef, and author of cookbooks such as "Italian American Forever" is known not just for testing the mettle of the best cooks from around the world on "Chopped," but also for her really quite brilliant cooking tips. She can help you to avoid big mistakes when cooking with wine, and has some seriously great guidance for your kitchen cabinet design. All of this is great to keep in mind, but there is one tip Guarnaschelli has for making a truly delicious pasta salad that might just be her most delicious yet.
Okay, so pasta salad isn't the most glamorous of foods, but trust us — you'll want to take notes. In an episode of Food Network's "The Kitchen," Guarnaschelli shared her sweet tip for improving a whole wheat pasta salad: charring red bell peppers. While diced bell peppers aren't all that uncommon in this picnic staple, Guarnaschelli elevates the ingredient through a multi-step process.
First, she places her bell peppers (she uses red for sweetness, but you can use whichever color you prefer) on a lit gas burner. She turns the peppers with tongs as they char, achieving a black layer on the outside, which she removes with a cloth once the peppers are cool. And there you have it: delicious, perfectly charred red peppers perfect for placing in your next pasta salad (or any number of recipes).
How to char without a gas range
If you don't have a gas range stove like Alex Guarnaschelli, don't worry, as there are several other ways to get the perfect char on your peppers. Of course, you can't place them directly onto an electric stove range. That would most certainly cause them to burn and smoke and can even be a fire hazard. Instead, grab a high heat-safe wire rack and place it over your stovetop so that it is not touching any active burners, but instead sits above them. Place you peppers on the rack and cook until charred.
You can also char your peppers using the broiler. To do so, move your oven rack to just below the heating element, then preheat to 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Place a wire rack onto a baking sheet; then put your peppers on the rack and move to the oven. Set your oven to broil and cook until charred, turning to cook evenly. Keep at least a few inches of space between your peppers and the broiler to avoid burning. They should not touch the broiler at any point. Once completely charred, remove them from the oven and carry on with your recipe.
Or, try a different approach and use your broiler to roast vegetables to charred perfection at super high heat if you'd prefer. This would involve setting the temperature to 500 degrees Fahrenheit for results that retain a tad more crunch inside with that soft, decadently charred exterior. Whichever method you choose, you're looking at an ingredient with a lot of flavor and color to offer your next meal.
Other uses for these delicious peppers
Alex Guarnaschelli's charred peppers are sure to brighten up any pasta salad. But why limit them to just one dish? After all, these peppers pack a punch of flavor that can work in many different dishes. Because of their bright, slightly charred taste and crunchy texture, they would also make a great addition to any sandwich. In fact, they might just be the perfect filling for your next grilled cheese. Pair your peppers with pepper jack to bring in some spice, or go with sharp cheddar for a delicious, tangy twist. You can also try them with creamy burrata and basil for an impromptu summer salad that combines the creamy, fresh taste of the cheese with the smoky, slightly sweet taste of your peppers.
Then again, if you want something a bit more simple, you can use your peppers to top a grilled hamburger or hot dog. Or, just keep a small bowl of these goodies out at your next picnic for guests to use as they please. After all, these charred peppers offer flavor that is both unique and incredibly dynamic, perfect for adding to almost any dish your please.