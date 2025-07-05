Alex Guarnaschelli's Pasta Salad Tip Adds Sweetness And A Subtle Crunch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alex Guarnaschelli knows a thing or two about making a delicious meal. The Food Network star, chef, and author of cookbooks such as "Italian American Forever" is known not just for testing the mettle of the best cooks from around the world on "Chopped," but also for her really quite brilliant cooking tips. She can help you to avoid big mistakes when cooking with wine, and has some seriously great guidance for your kitchen cabinet design. All of this is great to keep in mind, but there is one tip Guarnaschelli has for making a truly delicious pasta salad that might just be her most delicious yet.

Okay, so pasta salad isn't the most glamorous of foods, but trust us — you'll want to take notes. In an episode of Food Network's "The Kitchen," Guarnaschelli shared her sweet tip for improving a whole wheat pasta salad: charring red bell peppers. While diced bell peppers aren't all that uncommon in this picnic staple, Guarnaschelli elevates the ingredient through a multi-step process.

First, she places her bell peppers (she uses red for sweetness, but you can use whichever color you prefer) on a lit gas burner. She turns the peppers with tongs as they char, achieving a black layer on the outside, which she removes with a cloth once the peppers are cool. And there you have it: delicious, perfectly charred red peppers perfect for placing in your next pasta salad (or any number of recipes).