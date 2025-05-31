The Kitchen Cabinet Design Hack That Saves Alex Guarnaschelli So Much Time
If you constantly find yourself rummaging through cabinets to locate the salad bowl or your favorite mug, it might be time to rethink your storage setup. Even the most organized chefs can get lost in the maze of cupboards and cabinets, and before you know it, you've spent 10 minutes searching for that very specific glass. Alex Guarnaschelli, an American celebrity chef and cookbook author, has a smart solution: see-through cabinets.
With visibility comes speed — if you can always see the contents of your cabinet, this will minimize the time spent opening and closing various doors. In an interview with Food & Wine about her home kitchen, Guarnaschelli shared the idea behind this design choice, explaining, "They're made with thin wire mesh, so they're transparent, and I'm not constantly opening them. I just scan the contents (namely, my mismatched vintage glasses) with my eyes."
Not having a solid wall means you can instantly identify where things are. If you're about to prep a meal or put dishes away, knowing exactly where everything lives streamlines your kitchen routine and reduces time spent feeling frustrated by disarray. This open concept provides a subtle incentive to stay organized, too. With your dishes, glassware, and cookware exposed, you're more conscious when the setup becomes unorganized, and you'll likely tackle the problem before it gets worse. This also allows you to be aware of duplicate items you have when decluttering the kitchen, making this design feature a double win.
Choosing the see-through cabinet style for your kitchen
As Alex Guarnaschelli mentioned, she has cabinet doors made from wire mesh, and these are from the cabinetry brand Bakes & Kropp. Wire mesh can go in two different style directions, either a rustic, farmhouse look or a more modern, industrial vibe.
If wire mesh doesn't fit your design aesthetic, there are more options for see-through cabinets. Clear glass doors are a popular choice, offering a clean and polished look that works well in both modern and classic kitchens. They provide full visibility while still protecting contents from dust or splashes. No door at all is also an option. Choosing open shelving is a casual look for a minimalist kitchen. It's also functional — this design provides instant access to whatever you need to reach for, without the need to open a door. If you want to emphasize your glassware or dishware, this choice allows your items to take the full spotlight.
For any of these designs, you can install a small light inside the cabinet to make it even easier to find what you're looking for. In the end, a transparent cabinet, even with lighting inside, won't solve all of your clutter issues — kitchen cabinet organizers will still come in handy — but it will certainly go a long way toward improving your flow in the kitchen.