The Very Best Juice You Can Buy At Trader Joe's Is Packed With Fruit

When it came to deciding the best juice from Trader Joe's, we focused on flavor, texture, and nutritional value. The worst juice went to the Sparkling Strawberry Juice Beverage, which had fizz drowning out the flavor. The To The Power of Seven Red juice did a great job of keeping the ingredients healthy without compromising the flavor. Many of Trader Joe's juices offer great nutrients and organic ingredients, but the taste is not always the best. This juice has been quite the talk on TikTok, with reviews claiming the juice tastes quite similar to a pink Starburst candy. Some commenters even mention spicing up this drink with a squeeze of lemon for an extra zing. If you're a first-time shopper at Trader Joe's, this juice needs to be added to your cart.

The "To The Power of" line isn't new to Trader Joe's. The chain also has To The Power of Seven Green, Seven Purple, and C, which are all quite popular. What consumers also seem to love about this juice is the fact that there are no added sugars, only the sugar from the fruit itself. To The Power of C ranked pretty high on our list, so Trader Joe's is doing something right here. Trader Joe's tends to discontinue its products, and we hope that's never the case with this juice.