The Important Tip To Remember When Substituting Dried Cilantro For Fresh

Fresh cilantro is an extremely useful herb. With its perky notes of citrus and a touch of pleasant bitterness, as well as its verdant visual flair and aromatic qualities, it's a mainstay in Mexican favorites (like your classic five-ingredient pico de gallo), as well as Asian and Caribbean cuisines — among others.

There are moments, however, when you just can't get your hands on a bundle of the fresh stuff. The good news is that if you have some dried cilantro on hand in the pantry, you can easily swap this version into your recipe in a pinch — but it's important to know how much to use.

Although some dried herbs are a one-to-one exchange for their fresh counterparts, dried cilantro should be used in less abundance. In fact, you'll want to cut the amount by half of whatever your recipe calls for in terms of fresh cilantro (for example, ½ cup dried versus 1 cup fresh). So while you can always aim to store cilantro so that it stays fresh, understanding how to use the dried version can help you keep your meal plan on track.