How Bobby Flay Gives Chimichurri Sauce A Smoky Makeover With One Addition
Loaded with herbs and just the right amount of spice, chimichurri sauce is already delicious. Leave it to Bobby Flay to add a new element to the South American staple to ramp up the flavor even further. In a Food Network clip from "Grill It! with Bobby Flay," the chef shares that he uses smoked paprika to create a rich, smoky taste that blends perfectly with the brightness of cilantro and the spice of red chilies.
After asking his cohost to smell the smoky spice, Flay says, "It's amazing. I'm gonna put a little smoked paprika into my chimichurri," adding, "Because of the smoked paprika, it actually has a little bit of a red tinge to it." He then goes on to puree the mixture before pouring it onto sliced red meat.
Usually, chimichurri contains vinegar, salt, pepper, red chili, parsley, oregano, garlic, and olive oil. The addition of smoked paprika adds depth to the sauce, making it an even better companion for grilled meats and fish. Bobby Flay's go-to favorite ingredients are mostly spicy, smoky, and intense flavors, so it's no surprise that he'd prefer smoked paprika over the standard version.
How smoked paprika is made and what to do if you can't find it
Paprika is made from ground, dried red bell peppers, but the spice can be made with both chili peppers and bell peppers. Smoked paprika is not much different than standard paprika (also called sweet paprika); the peppers are simply smoked before they're ground into a fine powder. Smoked paprika offers a stronger flavor. If you're subbing smoked paprika for standard in your chimichurri recipe, it is important to taste along the way to make sure the smoky flavor doesn't overpower the bright herbs.
While it's likely that you'll be able to find smoked paprika in the spice section of your grocery store, you have options if you're having trouble locating it. Liquid smoke offers a super-smoky flavor with just a few drops. Replacing a bit of the standard salt in chimichurri sauce with smoked salt can also add a similar flavor. You can also incorporate smoked olive oil. A little goes a long way, however, so be careful not to overdo it.