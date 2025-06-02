How Bobby Flay Gives Chimichurri Sauce A Smoky Makeover With One Addition

Loaded with herbs and just the right amount of spice, chimichurri sauce is already delicious. Leave it to Bobby Flay to add a new element to the South American staple to ramp up the flavor even further. In a Food Network clip from "Grill It! with Bobby Flay," the chef shares that he uses smoked paprika to create a rich, smoky taste that blends perfectly with the brightness of cilantro and the spice of red chilies.

After asking his cohost to smell the smoky spice, Flay says, "It's amazing. I'm gonna put a little smoked paprika into my chimichurri," adding, "Because of the smoked paprika, it actually has a little bit of a red tinge to it." He then goes on to puree the mixture before pouring it onto sliced red meat.

Usually, chimichurri contains vinegar, salt, pepper, red chili, parsley, oregano, garlic, and olive oil. The addition of smoked paprika adds depth to the sauce, making it an even better companion for grilled meats and fish. Bobby Flay's go-to favorite ingredients are mostly spicy, smoky, and intense flavors, so it's no surprise that he'd prefer smoked paprika over the standard version.