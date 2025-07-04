McDonald's Made Its Very Own Vinyl Record For This Genius Retro Ad Campaign

If we asked "what kinds of products can you get from McDonald's," most people would probably respond with burgers, fries, or maybe even pizza if you remember the brief period McDonald's sold it. It's unlikely anyone would say "vinyl records of a McDonald's-themed song." But, look back to 1988, and the burger giant indeed produced millions of records for a unique ad campaign.

McDonald's had the record attached to millions of mail-out advertising sheets. The record contained just one track, the "Menu Song," where a singer (or rather, speaker) with a chorus more-or-less recites the McDonald's menu at an absurdly fast pace over some funk- and R&B-tinged music. It's topped off with comments about how great and tasty McDonald's is. On most versions of the record — technically not vinyl as you know it but a "flexi-disc," a cheap-to-produce record of vinyl-coated paper that could be folded up with advertisements — the chorus would screw up the fast-paced song and give up. But, on a handful, the chorus would sing it correctly through to the end. Then, you'd get a message to call a phone number to claim a prize of $1 million dollars (around $2.7 million nowadays, once you account for inflation). There was also a possibility of smaller prizes from the advertising insert. Only one out of around 80 million records was the winner, and it went to a Virginia teen. While it helped him and his family out temporarily, the money ended up being somewhat squandered. The winner, ironically, ended up working at McDonald's.