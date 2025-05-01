McDonald's Monopoly Vanished After One Of The Wildest Scams In Fast Food History

As that $24 million figure suggests, Jerry Jacobson didn't just pilfer a few key pieces and leave it at that. His scam ran for over a decade from 1989 to 2001 (the Monopoly game debuted in 1987), and almost every person who won a major prize over that period had some connection to Jacobson's plot.

A key reason why he could get away with it for so long was that he wasn't just an employee, he was head of security for the promotion, and one of his roles was ensuring that the valuable pieces would be fairly distributed, meaning that their eventual destinations were chosen by random draw. It wasn't that Simon Marketing were lazy about security: The valuable pieces were in tamper-proof containers and Jacobson was monitored by an auditor from outside the company. But a stroke of luck meant that the company that produced the seals accidentally mailed a package of them directly to him, so he could sneak into bathrooms while transporting the winning pieces and switch them over.

While Jacobson first started handing the winning pieces off to trusted people close to him, he eventually developed a network of collaborators to help distribute them. People who "bought" Monopoly pieces from him sometimes had to be carefully managed when it came to redeeming prizes, as it would look suspicious if all prize winners were cropping up in one place, even though winning pieces were supposed to be more widely distributed.