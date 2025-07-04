This Coffee Machine Changed The Game, Then Disappeared

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you stop by a local cafe and buy a cup, the experience feels perfectly ordinary. As a result, it's easy to forget that the coffee industry is constantly evolving, with new styles of preparation going in and out of trend. In fact, only 30 years ago, there was no roundup of the best coffee roasters in America. The coffee culture that involves sourcing specific beans and noting tasting notes is a relatively recent phenomenon; prior to the 21st century, the focus stateside was all on Italian-style or Starbucks-flavored coffee drinks.

A breakthrough in savouring coffee origins came by way of a single machine: Clover. A large, semi-automated box, this brewer crafts black coffee, akin to a batch brew or French press. In today's world of simple pour-over coffee brewers, this clunky, oversized brewer, which sold in 2006 for $11,000, seems hard to justify. Yet from 2007 to 2008, the Clover stirred quite a buzz. At the shops that housed the few manufactured models, lines formed out the door, and media intrigue ensued.

It's all because the Clover enabled single-cup brews, meticulously tailored to highlight the bean. Like selecting a particular glass of wine at dinner, customers could purchase according to the flavors of a coffee's source country matched with a specific roast. And baristas tailored the temperature, brewing ratios, and extraction duration, thereby letting the intricacies of that particular coffee shine. It was a monumental step in making expensive and complex beans accessible to consumers.