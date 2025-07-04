The Simple Pantry Shelving Upgrade You Can Make For Safer Glass Jar Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever been searching for something in the pantry, and when you finally pull a bag out from the back, you happen to drag a Mason jar with it? There's a moment of relief when you find the key ingredient, but then comes the jarring shatter of glass on the floor. It happens to the best of home cooks, even if you keep a tidy pantry with a spreadsheet. If you employ a declutter bowl in the pantry, this might not be a disorganization issue, but rather the design of the shelf.

A simple upgrade to keep Mason jars in place is installing a front lip to a shelf. Glass Mason jars are slick — when placed on a laminated wood or plastic shelf, these can easily be dragged off if you're not careful. It's far too easy to knock one onto the ground when rummaging around, especially if you keep obtrusive round containers in the pantry. But, with a front lip in place, there is now a barrier that prevents glass from flying out when you reorganize, pull an item out, or go searching for something.

A front lip for a shelf is basically an additional strip of material that attaches to the front of a shelf. It typically offers less than an inch to a few inches of protection, making it more difficult for something sitting on a shelf to accidentally get knocked off. While some shelving already offers this feature, it's possible to attach a front lip to existing shelves with little effort, no matter if you have built-in or floating shelves. It can even be added to pantries.