This Simple Tool Makes It So Easy To Keep Your Pantry Decluttered (And It's Already In Your House)

A well-organized pantry is a beautiful thing. These little spaces often feel cozy and pleasant because an orderly aesthetic is pleasing to the eye. Or maybe you just like looking at a well-stocked pantry that's full of possibilities, including offering unique ingredients for your favorite snack mix. Unfortunately, these spaces are also prone to clutter. Even if you're typically an orderly person, it can be easy to just put things wherever there's room, until your system has totally gone off the rails.

Not only does a cluttered pantry make it harder to find the ingredients you need for your favorite bakery-worthy chocolate cake, it can also lead to food waste. Items expire or spoil before you can eat them, or things migrate to the back of the shelf, leading to duplicate purchases and discovering you suddenly have 12 bottles of Dijon mustard. Open containers of food that don't get eaten in a timely manner can also attract pests, which few people have the time or energy to handle.

Fortunately, the solution to this problem is simpler than you may think. While an organization overhaul may be helpful in the long run, there's a short-term hack you can utilize in the meantime — the "needs-to-go bowl." This is a bowl or basket you place near the front of your pantry to hold open and duplicate items that need to be used before you purchase more. This way, you'll know exactly what you have, what you need to buy, and save yourself an abundance of time, money, and frustration.