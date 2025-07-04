How To Tell If Donut Holes Are Cooked Completely Through

There are few confections as classic as donuts. Not only are they already great by themselves, but donuts can actually be used to make other desserts too. Regardless of their flavor, from custard-filled Boston cream to coconut baked, donuts are just flat out enjoyable. Perhaps the only thing more fun than eating a donut is making one yourself.

When it comes to cooking up donuts at home, many opt for donut holes simply because the shape and size is easy and manageable. However, even experienced home bakers can struggle when trying to determine when the dough is fully cooked. Safe-to-eat donut holes will be an even golden brown color all over the exterior. To be extra thorough, it's best to crack open a few in the first batch to check the interior too. If the inside looks gooey or runny, the donut holes are undercooked. From there, you can adjust the cook time based on how the first batch of donut holes turned out. Combining this with other handy tips and tricks for making donut holes can also help ensure that each batch is properly cooked with as little fuss as possible.