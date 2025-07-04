The Best Gas Station Lemonade Combo You're Probably Overlooking Is At Buc-Ee's
A stop at a Buc-ee's gas station during a road trip through the Southern states is a must. It isn't just because the gas stations happen to be massive with famously clean toilets; it's also because this is the same gas station chain known for serving fresh Texas BBQ. Stopping into a Buc-ee's is practically a guarantee for good eats, ranging from the chain's XXL brisket sandwiches to the delicious fudge that is made in-house daily.
Buc-ee's also has drinks covered thanks to the massive drink dispenser section, which includes a variety of Buc-ee's branded lemonades and cane sugar sodas. While lemonades and sodas are plenty delicious by themselves, there's a drink you can mix that combines the two and that's bursting with fruit flavor: black cherry lemonade. To make this drink, fill up a Buc-ee's cup with black cherry soda, lemonade, and a splash of cream soda.
The result is a tangy yet sweet drink that is perfect for cooling you off after a long drive. Since the drinks wall is self-serve, you can mix and match these beverages to your heart's content. The next time you find yourself at a Buc-ee's, give the black cherry soda lemonade combination a whirl or come up with a combination all your own.
Combining drink flavors at Buc-ee's
Black cherry is just one of many soda flavors that you can mix into lemonade at Buc-ee's. Other flavors include original cola, vanilla cola, root beer, sarsaparilla, vanilla cream, blue cream, orange dream, pineapple cream, piña colada, peach, mango, cherry lime, and blue coconut. In addition to plain lemonade, Buc-ee's also carries strawberry lemonade and fruit punch if you want something with even more fruit flavor.
These are all Buc-ee's branded flavors too, so this isn't including any of the other sodas that may be available. Common brands like Pepsi and Mountain Dew have been seen at some Buc-ee's, although they are hardly the draw in comparison to the extensive Buc-ee's branded flavors. Buc-ee's also has Icee machines and a massive coffee station that houses flavored syrups, which you're also allowed to use in your soda and lemonade combinations.
As for what drinks to combine, that's the beauty of the Buc-ee's drink wall — it's up to you. You can mix a soda and lemonade, as with the black cherry lemonade, mix a soda with a soda, or mix a whole bunch together. Some popular examples include combining blue coconut soda with cola or blending vanilla cream soda with cherry lime; everyone's approach is a little different.