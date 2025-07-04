5 Unique Chasers To Try With Your Next Tequila Shot
Tequila is a distilled spirit that is made from the agave plant and must be produced in specific regions in Mexico in order to earn its name. Tequila's light, refreshing flavor and sweet undertones make it a popular drink in a number of mixed beverages, from margaritas to palomas and cantaritos. But if you want to experience the true flavors of this Mexican spirit, then you might want to drink it on its own. And in that case, you'll need a chaser. Cody Goldstein, a mixologist and the founder and chief creative officer of Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), told Chowhound that there are certain chasers that pair nicely with tequila, plus a few to avoid.
"Citrus is always a win — lime, orange, or grapefruit," Goldstein says. This doesn't come as a surprise, given tequila and lime juice are known to be a perfect pair. "Anything with a bit of tang, spice, or saltiness will pair well." As for what to avoid, Goldstein has a couple on the list. "Steer clear of anything too creamy or sweet — it can clash hard with tequila."
Tomato juice with hot sauce and lime
There's a reason certain cocktails become more popular than others: their flavors just work. And if you want the perfect michelada-inspired chaser for your tequila, follow the shot up with a little tomato juice enhanced with hot sauce and lime. Cody Goldstein describes the pairing as a "mini michelada." While the drink is usually made with Mexican beer, it has two elements that pair well with tequila: citrus and spice.
This combination is also close to a bloody Maria, a variation of the bloody Mary that's made with tequila. To enjoy this chaser, you can consume each aspect separately, or you can make them into a mini shot glass cocktail to sip on once you've taken the shot. To make the flavors even more interesting, add some additional bite with horseradish or Worcestershire sauce, and even add a fresh jalapeño slice to enhance that spice even more.
Pineapple juice with chili salt
Adding a splash of pineapple juice to your tequila on the rocks is an easy way to turn a straight spirit into a cocktail. The pineapple juice is sweet, but the key here is to balance that sweetness with an opposite flavor, like spice, so you're not clashing with the tequila, as Cody Goldstein suggested. He loves this pairing for its "sweet heat."
Different types of citrus juice would work for this chaser, too. While straight lemon or lime juice would be too sour, you can replace the pineapple juice with fresh-squeezed orange juice or any sweet fruit juice. As for the chili salt, it's easiest to buy a little Tajín, or make some yourself by combining sea salt, ground dried chilies, and dehydrated lime. You can also just use straight chili powder if you want a quick way to add spice, though you'll need much less of it.
Pickle brine
If you've ever ordered a margarita with salt on the rim, then you understand that salty flavor brings out the best in this distilled spirit. But when you need a salty pairing, you don't always have to turn to salt. Try using pickle brine instead — this one is an especially good pairing for the pickle lovers out there. Cody Goldstein describes this combination as "salty, bold, and oddly refreshing."
The combo of pickle juice and alcohol isn't a new one. Pickleback shots, which are usually a blend of pickle brine and whiskey, have grown popular at bars through the years for the same reason: that refreshing, salty chaser. Believe it or not, there is even such a thing as a pickle margarita, made similarly to a standard margarita but with a half-ounce of pickle juice added to the shaker. The brine replaces that salty rim, and the drink is garnished with a pickle instead of sea salt.
Sparkling grapefruit water
Take the classic paloma and turn it into a chaser by following that tequila shot with some sparkling grapefruit water. Cody Goldstein says it's "light, crisp, and balances tequila's intensity," which explains why it's become so popular as a cocktail on its own. You can also chase the drink with sparkling lime or lemon water, which both have a similar effect. Palomas are usually made with grapefruit soda and lime juice — a very basic, three-ingredient cocktail. While sparkling water is perfect for that grapefruit flavor, if you want a chaser that's just a touch sweeter, opt for a grapefruit soda instead, such as Fresca.
Grapefruit falls into that citrus category that pairs so well with tequila. You can also choose to chase with freshly-squeezed grapefruit juice, but keep in mind that it's pretty tart. Cut it with a pinch of sugar, which will help balance it to taste closer to a Fresca.
Coca-Cola
Pairing liquor and Coca-Cola is quite common. A rum and Coke is a classic, two-ingredient mixed drink, and Tom Hanks once made headlines for swearing by the duo of Diet Coke and Champagne. So, why not try chasing tequila with this sweet, bubbly drink? It gives major batanga vibes, which is one of those famous cocktails every tequila lover should know. While the actual cocktail is also made with lime juice, you can skip this and just use Coca-Cola. However, if you're worried about it being too sweet — one of the elements Cody Goldstein said does not work well with tequila — then add a squeeze of lime into a shot glass of Coke before chasing the tequila.
You can certainly experiment with other sodas, too, and maybe find one that isn't quite as sweet as this classic beverage. Rumor has it that tequila and Sprite are a doable combo, too, thanks to the soda's sweet, lemon-lime flavor, but you'll have to try that chaser for yourself.