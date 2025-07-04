5 Unique Chasers To Try With Your Next Tequila Shot

Tequila is a distilled spirit that is made from the agave plant and must be produced in specific regions in Mexico in order to earn its name. Tequila's light, refreshing flavor and sweet undertones make it a popular drink in a number of mixed beverages, from margaritas to palomas and cantaritos. But if you want to experience the true flavors of this Mexican spirit, then you might want to drink it on its own. And in that case, you'll need a chaser. Cody Goldstein, a mixologist and the founder and chief creative officer of Muddling Memories (@muddlingmemories on Instagram), told Chowhound that there are certain chasers that pair nicely with tequila, plus a few to avoid.

"Citrus is always a win — lime, orange, or grapefruit," Goldstein says. This doesn't come as a surprise, given tequila and lime juice are known to be a perfect pair. "Anything with a bit of tang, spice, or saltiness will pair well." As for what to avoid, Goldstein has a couple on the list. "Steer clear of anything too creamy or sweet — it can clash hard with tequila."