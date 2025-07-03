Are You Allowed To Take A To-Go Box To A Buffet?

Before you rush to an all-you-can-get buffet thinking it's a clever way to stock up on food for the week, let's just cut to the chase: No, most buffets will not allow you to take things home. The concept of a buffet is pretty simple — you're paying to eat as much as you can during the time you are there. So doggy bags (or secretly slipping spring rolls into your purse) are definitely not encouraged.

Buffets, of course, rely on the ability of the restaurant to run as a business. All food in the building is managed by the restaurant, but the minute it leaves the premises, the restaurant no longer has control over it. And from a business perspective, if everyone started to pile up 10 extra servings of mac and cheese to bring home for the whole family, the restaurant's pricing structure would collapse.

Bringing leftover food home from a buffet is a potential hazard for other reasons — namely from the perspective of food safety. Buffet food has already been sitting out for hours by the time you arrive, and chances are, there are strict policies to monitor certain foods and throw them out once it's gotten to a certain time frame. So if you then grab that food — food that's close to reaching it's expiry window — and take it home, the restaurant can no longer monitor it. It turns out, not everything does well sitting under a heat lamp all afternoon, which is why there are 13 foods you should steer clear of when at a buffet.