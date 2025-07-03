Transform Your Watermelon Into A Scrumptious Dessert With One Extra Ingredient

There are quite a few recipes for chocolate-covered watermelon out there, but the basic components are the same in all of them: watermelon and chocolate of some kind. Many opt for dark, but you're welcome to pick milk chocolate if that's what you prefer. Additionally, the form in which the confection comes doesn't matter, as it's all going to be melted. If you'd rather use chocolate chips to avoid chopping up a block, go ahead. Both are valid in this case.

As for the watermelon itself, most recipes recommend cutting it into bite-sized cubes. Sliced wedges can also be used; just make sure to cut them into smaller, more manageable pieces. If you want, you can even cut the watermelon into unique shapes using cookie cutters.

Last but not least, you can add any toppings you'd like; most recipes recommend doing so right after dipping the watermelon in chocolate so they stick to the tacky surface. Popular toppings include sprinkles, sea salt, and nuts. However, you can definitely experiment with other garnishes, like shredded coconut, mini chocolate chips, or colored sanding sugar, if you'd like.