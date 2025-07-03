Transform Your Watermelon Into A Scrumptious Dessert With One Extra Ingredient
Watermelon is one of the most quintessential summer staples. One of the best things about watermelon is that there are so many ways to enjoy this classic, refreshing fruit during the warmer months. It can be enjoyed by itself, cut into bite-size pieces for a backyard BBQ, used to make a refreshing watermelon shandy, and so much more.
Now, with the addition of just one extra ingredient, you can make watermelon into a sweet treat. All you have to do is cut the watermelon into pieces and dip them in melted chocolate. Just be sure to briefly freeze the watermelon pieces first before coating them in the sweet treat. What's great about this simple dessert is that you can customize it as much as you like. Add fun toppings to the chocolate, like sprinkles, or cut the watermelon into different shapes. The next time you're looking to get creative with watermelon, give this idea a try.
Making chocolate-covered watermelon
There are quite a few recipes for chocolate-covered watermelon out there, but the basic components are the same in all of them: watermelon and chocolate of some kind. Many opt for dark, but you're welcome to pick milk chocolate if that's what you prefer. Additionally, the form in which the confection comes doesn't matter, as it's all going to be melted. If you'd rather use chocolate chips to avoid chopping up a block, go ahead. Both are valid in this case.
As for the watermelon itself, most recipes recommend cutting it into bite-sized cubes. Sliced wedges can also be used; just make sure to cut them into smaller, more manageable pieces. If you want, you can even cut the watermelon into unique shapes using cookie cutters.
Last but not least, you can add any toppings you'd like; most recipes recommend doing so right after dipping the watermelon in chocolate so they stick to the tacky surface. Popular toppings include sprinkles, sea salt, and nuts. However, you can definitely experiment with other garnishes, like shredded coconut, mini chocolate chips, or colored sanding sugar, if you'd like.