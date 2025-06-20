How To Cut Bite-Size Watermelon Pieces For A Backyard BBQ
Watermelon slices and outdoor barbecues go together like peanut butter and jelly, with the juicy, sweet fruit perfectly contrasting warm, savory meat. But the spherical nature of it already makes watermelon a little difficult to cut, and if you're trying to stretch it to feed a big crowd, the cutting methods can get even more convoluted. So we're here to save you with the true key to a perfect bite-sized piece of watermelon: A mini melon scoop, like this stainless steel one from Spring Chef.
This way, the only knife skill you need is chopping the watermelon in half. From there, you just keep on scooping mini melon balls with the device until you've made it to the rind on all sides. The funky shape makes it fun enough that kids will want to keep coming back for more, and the smaller size efficiently uses up all the watermelon while also making sure there are enough pieces to feed a crowd. Just make sure you identify the best watermelon at the store before you buy it — no one wants a dry, mealy melon, no matter what shape.
Tools, tricks, and tips for watermelon cutting success
The main con of this technique is, of course, the lack of a rind. If you're not prepared, this can get messy (and unsanitary) fast, with people reaching in to pick up pieces of watermelon and getting sticky fingers from holding on directly to the fruit. The solution? Place a box of fun toothpicks, like these animal-shaped FATLODA ones, nearby, so that people can use them to pick up each piece of watermelon mess-free. And while you're placing an order, throw in some fun cookie cutter shapes as well to mix in with the watermelon spheres — try these star-shaped cookie cutters for the Fourth of July, or heart-shaped ones for a Galentine's Day jamboree.
Although this method shouldn't leave too much fruit behind, there might be some scraps. In the interest of avoiding food waste, use up your leftover watermelon by squeezing out a glass of watermelon juice or making pickled watermelon rinds. To get even more creative, try turning watermelon rinds into candy, serve them alongside your bite-sized fruit balls, and complete the table with a refreshing watermelon shandy for the summeriest melon-themed party you'll ever host.