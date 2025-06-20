How To Cut Bite-Size Watermelon Pieces For A Backyard BBQ

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Watermelon slices and outdoor barbecues go together like peanut butter and jelly, with the juicy, sweet fruit perfectly contrasting warm, savory meat. But the spherical nature of it already makes watermelon a little difficult to cut, and if you're trying to stretch it to feed a big crowd, the cutting methods can get even more convoluted. So we're here to save you with the true key to a perfect bite-sized piece of watermelon: A mini melon scoop, like this stainless steel one from Spring Chef.

This way, the only knife skill you need is chopping the watermelon in half. From there, you just keep on scooping mini melon balls with the device until you've made it to the rind on all sides. The funky shape makes it fun enough that kids will want to keep coming back for more, and the smaller size efficiently uses up all the watermelon while also making sure there are enough pieces to feed a crowd. Just make sure you identify the best watermelon at the store before you buy it — no one wants a dry, mealy melon, no matter what shape.