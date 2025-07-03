5 Ways To Incorporate Bourbon Into Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are a surefire crowd pleaser. Whether served at a picnic, family gathering, or potluck, those creamy, chilled, and tangy eggs will have guests sneaking seconds and even thirds. That being said, a classic deviled egg, while delicious, can be a bit predictable. So why not dress up those oval beauties with something a bit more unexpected and sophisticated? Okay, so bourbon and eggs aren't exactly a classic combination, but this duo has more potential than you might think. Bourbon, a type of whiskey aged in charred oak barrels, has a smoky, warm, caramel flavor that can bring some serious complexity to the straightforward egg dish.
Plus, bourbon pairs well with several more common deviled egg accompaniments, such as bacon and jalapeños, which can act as a bridge to connect the two disparate components of the dish. Below we've gathered five of the tastiest bourbon deviled egg possibilities. Fee free to use just one, or combine several of the hacks below for a bigger bourbon impact.
Infuse your filling with bourbon
The combination of bourbon and deviled eggs may not seem, at first, to be a great pairing. But you might want to think again. After all, eggs, or at least egg whites, are a vital part of the classic whiskey sour cocktail, which sometimes uses bourbon. But on the edible side, bourbon's smoky flavor can add depth to the bright taste of deviled eggs.
Perhaps the simplest way to combine these two flavors is by mixing a small amount of bourbon into the yolk-based filling. You won't need a lot — around one or two ounces depending on your preferred level of bourbon taste. It should be noted, however, that this bourbon won't be cooked off, so if you prefer to not eat or serve alcohol, it might be best to avoid this bourbon application, as it maintains its alcoholic content (even if it is minuscule). You might also want to add in another ingredient to bridge the flavors between your eggs and bourbon, such as smoked paprika, bacon bits, or a maple drizzle.
Bring together your deviled eggs with some bacon and bourbon jam
Peanut butter and chocolate, strawberries and cream: Some things simply belong together. You can count bourbon and bacon among the best food pairings around. Its smoky sweetness pairs perfectly with the salty, umami qualities of bacon. The two come together to form a warm, rich flavor pairing that is absolutely drool worthy. So why not combine these two tasty powerhouses into one next-level boozy jam? And then, why not use your bourbon bacon jam for the perfect salty and sweet deviled egg topper?
Unlike the combo of bourbon and bacon, which bring together two similar flavor profiles, adding a bacon jam to a deviled egg can bring a whole new twist to the classic picnic dish. Deviled eggs are fresh, creamy, and slightly tangy. Adding a bacon jam will add a richness and complexity that will really bring the dish to a whole new level. For this combo, you can either use pre-packaged bacon bourbon jam, or you can make your own at home.
Make candied bourbon bacon toppers
Bacon is no stranger to a deviled egg. The two go way back. Often, the salty, cured meat is a popular topper for the dish. But have you ever thought of adding just a touch of sweetness, and a kick of bourbon to this treat? Now, this is similar to the bourbon bacon jam suggestion. However, unlike bacon jam, this bacon preparation is distinctly crunchy. You'll still get the bourbon taste, but you'll also get a sweet kick of hardened brown sugar (or your preferred sugar coating) to boot. Plus, this preparation doesn't involve onions, unlike bacon jam, so you'll get a more straightforward bacon and bourbon flavor.
To make candied bourbon bacon, simply cook your bacon on a wire rack in the oven, then remove, coat in sugar, and drizzle with bourbon (add pepper to your candied bacon if you want a kick of heat), then cook for an additional 10 minutes in the oven, until the coating is crunchy. And there you have it! Candied bacon perfect for snacking on, or simply using as a lovely topping for deviled eggs.
Top with bourbon pickled jalapeños
Let's move beyond bacon for this bourbon deviled egg infusion. Instead, let's pair the smoky, rich liquor with something a bit more spicy. Pickling jalapeños in bourbon makes for an excellent deviled egg topping. To make bourbon pickled jalapeños, you can use one of two pickling methods. To use the quick pickle method, start by placing sliced jalapeños into a jar with vinegar, water, seasonings, and a small amount of bourbon for flavor. Then, let it sit for at least two hours before using. This is great for if you want a pickle flavor in a pinch, but these pickles should only be stored in the fridge and should not be kept for extended periods.
You can also use a more traditional pickling method, which requires proper jar sanitization, sealing, and storage. This method can be risky for those who aren't experienced in pickling and jarring, however. So if you're not comfortable with this method, using the quick pickle method will work fine. You can use the resulting pickled jalapeños to top your deviled eggs and, as a bonus, you can also use the spicy, bourbon brine in the yolk-based filling for an extra kick.
Coat with a bacon bourbon glaze
Okay, let's get back to basics — bacon basics, that is. But this time, we're talking a bourbon bacon glaze. Unlike bacon jam, or candied bacon, which can be chunky and crunchy, this addition will provide a sweet, delicious drizzle of flavor to your eggs that is a bit more subtle in its flavor addition. Plus, if you're wanting the bourbon flavor without bacon, you can simply cut the bacon from your recipe and stick to a simple bourbon-based glaze.
To make this sauce, cook down your bourbon along with brown sugar and maple syrup, vinegar, and other seasoning such as Worcestershire sauce, and garlic. Then, add corn starch to thicken and then strain it. The resulting glaze will be sweet, smoky, and absolutely delicious. Plus, if you really want to go in on bourbon, you can pair this glaze with a candied bacon topper or with a bourbon infused filling. Any way you drizzle this glaze, it's definitely a tasty treat.