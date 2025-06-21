The Clever Ingredient That Gives Candied Bacon A Kick Of Heat

Bacon is good. Candied bacon is even better. And just when you thought bacon couldn't get any more delectable, enter sweet and spicy bacon. It tastes just as the name suggests and once you've tried it, chances are you'll be hooked. What is it about the sweet, salty, spicy combination that makes it so irresistible? There are multiple well-funded studies that delve deep into the science of human taste buds to try and understand these preferences, but for the average person who loves to eat, we don't need to know the details. What really matters is how to achieve this heavenly flavor profile. That's where pepper comes in.

No matter how spicy you want your candied bacon, you should use a thick cut of bacon. The thicker cut takes longer to cook, giving the sweetness (honey or brown sugar) and spice (cayenne, jalapeños) time to infuse the meat and really make the flavors merge. The result is bacon that is sweet, crispy and sticky with a spicy yet caramelized flavor.

If you can manage to keep this bacon around long enough, it's the perfect brunch item, complementing pancakes and eggs wonderfully. It's also ideal for using in sandwiches and burgers, or as garnish for bloody Marys and Caesars.