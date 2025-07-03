The Adorable Flower That You Should Be Planting Alongside Tomatoes For Better Results

Homegrown tomatoes are undeniably delicious, whether it's a beginner-friendly variety you're growing or not. However, you're not the only one who likes the taste: Tomato hornworms are green caterpillars that turn into moths, and they can quickly infest and devastate tomato gardens. Most active in the summertime, they're considered the bane of every tomato gardener's existence. Luckily, there's a flower you can plant that naturally controls these pests and prettifies your garden: sweet alyssum.

These small white flowers attract hornworm predators, such as ladybugs, which are known the world over for being top-notch pest killers. Ladybugs eat hornworm eggs and larvae; instead of just treating the symptom, they address and destroy the problem at its roots. Sweet alyssum also attracts lacewings and parasitic wasps, which perform similar functions. Don't worry — these wasps are much more interested in killing hornworms than they are in stinging you. Best of all, none of them care about the tomatoes. They're your free, private tomato-defense squad.