The Assumption You Should Never Make When Visiting A Bed-And-Breakfast Spot

If you're not interested in wrapping up a long day in an enormous resort on your next vacation, a bed-and-breakfast might be the better choice. Bed-and-breakfasts are available all across the United States — we even put together a list of the best ones in every state — and usually offer smaller, inn-style lodging with cozy rooms and common areas, plus a daily breakfast (other meals aren't often available, hence the name). But if you want to stay in one, don't assume the kids are allowed. In some cases, children may need to stay at home.

When discussing the bed-and-breakfast etiquette rules everyone should know, etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts told Chowhound, "Many [bed-and-breakfasts] cater to quiet getaways, romantic weekends, or historic charm — not juice boxes and Lego." Bed-and-breakfasts tend to be quieter than standard hotels and have smaller common areas, so they just don't accommodate kids as well as a sprawling resort. That's not to say children are never allowed, but it means you might be better off calling to confirm you can bring the kids and that each room has space to accommodate them before booking.