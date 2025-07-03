The Assumption You Should Never Make When Visiting A Bed-And-Breakfast Spot
If you're not interested in wrapping up a long day in an enormous resort on your next vacation, a bed-and-breakfast might be the better choice. Bed-and-breakfasts are available all across the United States — we even put together a list of the best ones in every state — and usually offer smaller, inn-style lodging with cozy rooms and common areas, plus a daily breakfast (other meals aren't often available, hence the name). But if you want to stay in one, don't assume the kids are allowed. In some cases, children may need to stay at home.
When discussing the bed-and-breakfast etiquette rules everyone should know, etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts told Chowhound, "Many [bed-and-breakfasts] cater to quiet getaways, romantic weekends, or historic charm — not juice boxes and Lego." Bed-and-breakfasts tend to be quieter than standard hotels and have smaller common areas, so they just don't accommodate kids as well as a sprawling resort. That's not to say children are never allowed, but it means you might be better off calling to confirm you can bring the kids and that each room has space to accommodate them before booking.
Age restrictions for children at bed-and-breakfasts
In some cases, children may be allowed at a bed-and-breakfast as long as they've reached a certain age. Cape May, New Jersey, which is a popular vacation spot loaded with bed-and-breakfasts, made headlines in 2023 after it was learned that various inns around the town had no-children policies. However, the age limits vary among lodging establishments, with one bed-and-breakfast not allowing babies, another not allowing kids under 12, and one refusing admission to anyone under 16. In addition to checking whether children are allowed, you should also confirm that your child's specific age can be accommodated.
Besides no-children policies, bed-and-breakfasts have several other unwritten etiquette rules that guests are expected to follow. Don't make too much noise, be mindful of how much food you take at the continental breakfast buffet, and make sure your linens and room are tidy. These are just a few expectations when staying at a more intimate spot.