Why You Should Start Roasting Your Potatoes Slathered In Mayonnaise
Are you putting mayo on your potatoes? You might already be adding a hearty dollop or two to your potato salad before carting it off to a picnic. You can even roast your potato salad spuds to add extra crispiness to the dish. But did you know you should also be dressing your roasted potatoes in mayonnaise before they go in the oven?
It's practically canon to roast your potatoes in herbs like rosemary, parsley, and sage, with a drizzle of oil, and some garlic. As it turns out, some chefs are adding mayo into the mix. While you might wince at the idea of tossing your potatoes with your favorite burger topping before they hit the oven, there's actually a perfectly reasonable explanation for the tater hack. Most mayonnaise is primarily composed of eggs, oil, and acid, three ingredients that lend themselves well to a crispy, crunchy side dish.
Cooking with mayonnaise
TikToker @eitan recommends coating potatoes in mayonnaise, along with onion, garlic powder, paprika, parsley, salt and pepper. In a video, posted to TikTok, @eitan uses his hands to massage in the ingredients, claiming the roasting technique makes for potatoes with a soft, pillowy interior and a crunchy, flavorful exterior.
While many responses to the tutorial express horror at the thought of adding mayonnaise to potatoes, other comments point out mayo's versatility, particularly for cooking. One viewer writes, "People are forgetting what mayo is. It makes 100% sense."
The sandwich spread typically gets its creaminess from a mixture of oil, egg yolks, and an acid like vinegar or lemon juice. Many recipes for mayonnaise also already include salt and pepper, making the condiment a rich, flavorful swap for your typical cooking oil. Some chefs and sandwich experts also recommend swapping in mayonnaise in place of butter when toasting up a gooey grilled cheese. The eggs add an essential creaminess and the vinegar or lemon contribute an extra zing.
Experiment with your potatoes
Roasted potatoes are a simple side dish and a staple at holiday spreads. Now that you know the benefits of switching up your roasting routine, there are a few other ways to amp up your spuds.
Drizzle your pan with truffle oil for a nutty umami flavor. You can also prepare your potatoes with baking soda or cornstarch before popping them in the oven. Adding in a pinch of baking soda while parboiling will raise the potatoes' pH. This breaks down the exterior, allowing more surface area to come in contact with heat and become crisp. Cornstarch creates a light coating around the potatoes, giving them an added layer of crunch. You can also add miso to your cooking oil, for an earthy, caramelized flavor.
For buttery, chef-approved flavor, roast your potatoes in melted duck fat. This gives them a golden, irresistible, restaurant-ready exterior. Next time you're planning dinner, consider incorporating a few cooking swaps to transform taters and give meats and veggies the crispy accompaniment they deserve.