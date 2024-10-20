Why You Should Start Roasting Your Potatoes Slathered In Mayonnaise

Are you putting mayo on your potatoes? You might already be adding a hearty dollop or two to your potato salad before carting it off to a picnic. You can even roast your potato salad spuds to add extra crispiness to the dish. But did you know you should also be dressing your roasted potatoes in mayonnaise before they go in the oven?

It's practically canon to roast your potatoes in herbs like rosemary, parsley, and sage, with a drizzle of oil, and some garlic. As it turns out, some chefs are adding mayo into the mix. While you might wince at the idea of tossing your potatoes with your favorite burger topping before they hit the oven, there's actually a perfectly reasonable explanation for the tater hack. Most mayonnaise is primarily composed of eggs, oil, and acid, three ingredients that lend themselves well to a crispy, crunchy side dish.