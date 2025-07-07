7 Of The Oldest Grocery Stores Still Standing In The US Today

Many of the buildings, towns, and storefronts we frequent on a day-to-day basis are, admittedly, not all that old. Newness tends to spring up everywhere in the United States, and the bulldozing, tearing down, or complete renovation of our buildings seems a lot more common here than it does overseas, where it wouldn't be out of the ordinary to walk into a market, grocery, or general store from the 1600s. That said, there are stores dotted around our landscape that are relatively old, given our rather young country. Many of them were, and still are, acting as grocery stores.

Grocers started out hawking items on street corners from carts and separate shops. The butcher had meat, the fishmonger had fish, the baker had bread, and farmers came to sell fruits and vegetables in larger cities. But, eventually, the one-stop-shop blueprint became the go-to for American shoppers, and grocery stores in every state followed suit. The ease of getting everything in one place saved time and allowed folks to easily navigate feeding themselves and their families without forgetting anything. From those early days, some of those "original" grocery stores across the U.S. still remain, welcoming shoppers in day after day as they have for more than a hundred years in some cases. Here are the seven oldest grocery stores still operating in the country today.