This Crunchy Store-Bought Snack That Makes For An Excellent Salmon Breading

Sometimes, culinary magic rests in the most unexpected places: Perhaps even an everyday snack. Take a bag of BBQ chips — they're not only delightful crunchy bites, but also key to a mouth-watering salmon recipe. Sure, baked fish and store-bought chips may sound like an outlandish combination, but the crisps make for a delightful breading texture.

Adding a crispy crust then baking is one of the ways to flawlessly bake salmon. Usually bread crumbs would be used for texture, but here the crushed BBQ chips will serve that purpose. Simply run the ingredient through a food processor with sugar and other seasonings of your choice. Bake at the 450 degrees Fahrenheit until the crust is golden brown, which should take about 15 minutes.

Mouth-wateringly crispy, and full of those beloved smoky-tangy BBQ flavors, it's a super-easy culinary move that pays off with terrific results. And as long as you avoid common salmon cooking mistakes.